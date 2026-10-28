One of Britain’s most celebrated jazz singers, Dame Cleo Laine, was known for her extraordinary vocal range, versatility and groundbreaking achievements in music. But what many may not know is that the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress had Jamaican roots.

Born on October 28th, 1927, to a Jamaican father, Alexander Sylvan Campbell, and an English mother, Minnie Bullock, Laine went on to become an internationally acclaimed performer, earning recognition across jazz, popular and classical music. Her remarkable career spanned more than six decades, taking her from British jazz clubs to some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls and theatre stages.

As we mark the anniversary of her birth, we look back at the life and legacy of this pioneering British entertainer with Jamaican heritage.

Cleo Laine September 28, 1962

A Jamaican Father’s Musical Influence

Laine grew up in a working-class family with a strict but loving Jamaican father who was himself a gifted singer. Campbell maintained high standards of behaviour for his three children, but despite his firmness, Laine remembered him with affection, recalling, “We didn’t mind – we loved him.”

In a 1995 interview with Michael Church for Caribbean Beat, Laine recalled her father as a wonderful singer, a charming, well-dressed Jamaican man with a distinctive accent and a strong sense of discipline. She described him:

“He was an attractive dark brown, and his hair, which he kept cut close to his head, was black and tightly curly. He was a wonderful singer, and a dandy who never lost this Don Juan side of his personality, and he flirted well into his eighties.”

Before pursuing music professionally, Laine worked in several occupations, including hairdressing, hat-trimming, library work and a pawnbroker’s shop. She also participated in singing competitions and eventually began performing with professional musicians.

Her breakthrough came in the early 1950s when she successfully auditioned for British jazz musician John Dankworth’s band. It was her fellow band members who helped create the stage name Cleo Laine, drawing names from separate hats because they considered Clementine too cumbersome for promotional posters.

Dankworth would become instrumental in developing her vocal abilities, encouraging her to expand her range and refine her technique. Their professional partnership eventually blossomed into romance, and the couple married in 1958, beginning one of Britain’s most celebrated musical partnerships.

A Voice That Defied Musical Boundaries

Laine’s musical abilities distinguished her from many of her contemporaries. Possessing an extraordinary vocal range spanning approximately four octaves, she was equally comfortable performing jazz standards, popular songs, classical compositions and musical theatre. She was particularly celebrated for her scat singing, an improvisational jazz technique that uses the voice much like a musical instrument.

Her remarkable talent led to collaborations with renowned musicians, including Ray Charles, guitarist John Williams and flautist James Galway. She also performed with legendary singers Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, appearing alongside the latter in 1992. Her performances at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York further cemented her reputation as one of the most versatile vocalists of her generation.

This remarkable breadth of talent earned Laine a unique place in Grammy history as the only female singer to receive nominations across three major musical fields: jazz, pop and classical music. The nominations reflected the diversity of her repertoire, from Cleo Laine Live at Carnegie Hall in the pop category to Cleo Laine Sings Pierrot Lunaire and Songs by Ives in classical music.

In 1986, she won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female, for Cleo at Carnegie: The 10th Anniversary Concert. Across her career, she received five Grammy nominations and one win, according to the Recording Academy.

Beyond Music, a Celebrated Actress

Laine’s talents were not confined to recording studios and concert halls. She also established a distinguished career in theatre, appearing in productions ranging from Show Boat and Hedda Gabler to Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

One of her most notable theatrical achievements came in 1985 when she appeared on Broadway as Princess Puffer in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Her performance earned her a 1986 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, further demonstrating her ability to excel across different forms of entertainment.

Honours and a Lasting Musical Legacy

Laine’s contributions to music and the performing arts earned her numerous honours throughout her lifetime. She was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1979 and, in 1997, became the first British jazz artist to receive a damehood.

Beyond her individual accomplishments, Laine and Dankworth were committed to nurturing future generations of musicians. In 1970, they established The Stables, a performance venue at Wavendon in Buckinghamshire, which developed into an important centre for live music and arts education.

Their musical legacy also continued through their children, Alec Dankworth, a jazz bassist, and Jacqui Dankworth, a singer and actress.

Dame Cleo Laine died on July 24th, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind an extraordinary body of work and a reputation as one of Britain’s most accomplished vocalists.

For Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora, her story reveals another connection between Jamaica and the international performing arts. Although born and raised in England, Laine’s Jamaican ancestry formed part of the background of an entertainer who achieved worldwide recognition.

On what would have been her 99th birthday, we remember Dame Cleo Laine, a pioneering performer whose remarkable voice, artistic versatility and contributions to music continue to resonate across generations.