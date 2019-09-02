Did You Know There Is a Jamaican Connection to the Drake and Rhianna Song Listed at Top of President Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist?

President Barack Obama shared his summer 2019 playlist with the public, and in the Number 1 spot on the list is the song “Too Good. “ which was co-written and produced by Jamaican Dwayne Chin-Quee, better known as Supa Dups, and Anthony Paul Jeffries, who is better known as Nineteen85, a Canadian producer of Jamaican heritage. Drake and Rihanna perform the song. When he saw that his song was at the top of The Obama playlist, Supa Dups said he felt like he had won the lottery, since having “the once most powerful black man in the world pick your song as his favorite song on his summer 2019 playlist, for someone that billions adore, and him choose a Chinese Jamaica-born producer as No. 1, it is a damn honor,” he told The Gleaner newspaper.

Dwayne Chin-Quee, whose professional name is Supa Dups, was born in Kingston, Jamaica. In addition to producing records, he is a drummer and selector based in Miami, Florida. He belongs to the Black Chiney sound system. His father is a second-generation Chinese-Jamaican, and his mother has Hakka Chinese, German, and African heritage. Supa Dups has been associated with Bruno Mars, Eminem, Vybz Kartel, John Legend, Elephant Man, and numerous other artists. He produced Mary J. Blige’s “Each Tear,” which made charts around the world and was used in remixes in many different countries. He won his first Grammy in 2011 for the album “W.T.P.” He received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans.” He won a Grammy in 2013 with the Drake album “Take Care” for the Best Rap Album award, and in 2014, won a Grammy for Bruno Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Anthony Paul Jefferies, known professionally as Nineteen85, was born in Toronto, Canada. His mother is Jamaican, and his father is a Canadian. He won back-to-back ASCAP Music Awards in 2014 and 2015. He is best known for producing Drake’s records, including some of the artist’s most popular singles like “Hotline Blink”. He was named one of the 15 new producers to watch by Complex magazine in 2014, and in 2015, he founded Dven, an R&B duo, with singer Daniel Daley. He has been nominated for three Grammys.

Photos Source: Instagram