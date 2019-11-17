Did You Know, Two Jamaican Research Scientists Developed a Breakthrough Medication for the Treatment of the Eye Disease Glaucoma

In the 1990s, Jamaican research pioneers Dr. Albert Lockhart and Professor Manley West began the development of a substance they came to call Canasol, a marijuana-based medicine that works to reduce intraocular pressure without the adverse side-effects imposed by other treatments. This breakthrough drug was the first glaucoma medication in the Caribbean to be developed at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Dr. Albert Lockhart, an ophthalmologist, and University of the West Indies pharmacology professor Manley West joined forces to study the medicinal effects of marijuana. West, who was born in Kensington in Portland, first became interested in the medicinal properties of the drug when he saw fishermen in Manchester smoking ganja to enhance their ability to see fish at night. He asked Jamaica’s police commissioner for permission to study the drug and then explored different extracts from the plant to determine their beneficial properties. Along with the eye specialist Dr. Lockhart, the duo tested the drug on human beings after extensive experimentation on dogs and discovered how it could be used to successfully treat glaucoma patients.

