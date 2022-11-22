How Much to You Know About These 6 Amazing Benefits of Aloe Vera?

Most people are familiar with the ability of aloe vera to soothe burns, but it has a multitude of natural properties of which everyone should be aware. It’s used in a wide variety of medicinal and cosmetic products. Kept as a humble houseplant in colder climates, many people consider it an essential addition in their home.

Antioxidants

The antioxidants in aloe vera make it a popular ingredient in cosmetic products that help fight the signs of aging. It’s also used in some food products. Aloe vera has passed oxygen radical absorbance capacity (ORAC) and reducing antioxidant power assay (FRAP) analysis tests for its antioxidant abilities. Wound Healing

Aloe vera has antibacterial, antiviral and antiseptic properties. It inhibits the growth of some types of bacteria, viral agents, and accelerates the healing process of minor wounds and skin irritations. Aloe vera has been recognized as a skin protectant as early as 1910 and is listed in the United States Pharmacopeia of that time. Reduces Plaque

It’s ability to fight bacteria is beneficial for reducing plaque on teeth and combatting bacteria that causes gum disease. Aloe vera is one of the ingredients used in fluoride-free toothpastes and those formulated for whitening teeth, along with some mouth rinses. Eases Canker Sores

Canker sores are ulcerations that form on the inside of the mouth, causing pain and irritation. Aloe vera can accelerate healing and ease the pain. Managing Blood Glucose

Several studies have been conducted that indicate aloe vera could have a future application in managing blood glucose levels for people with diabetes. Aloe vera, combined with diabetes medications, can result in glucose levels that are dangerously low. Constipation Remedy

In extremely small amounts, aloe vera has been used as a laxative. People with colitis or Crohn’s disease shouldn’t consume aloe vera as it can cause severe abdominal cramps and interfere with absorption of medications for those conditions.

Photo – Deposit Photo