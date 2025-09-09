The Photo Museum Ireland is bringing its Photo Album of the Irish project to Jamaica this September. Launched in 2014, this initiative aims to record and celebrate the histories of people with Irish heritage around the world, through their family photograph albums, creating a unique digital archive.

This landmark project, delivered in collaboration with the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme and supported by The Arts Council and Dublin City Council, is a monumental effort to document and preserve individual histories that might otherwise be overlooked by institutional archives. The programme, which has already engaged participants in Ireland, the USA, Canada, and England, is now coming to Jamaica. Jamaicans.com is proud to partner with Photo Museum Ireland on to help uncover and share the stories and photographs of Jamaican families of Irish descent.

Photo Album of the Irish: Jamaica Edition

The project team will be in Kingston from September 25 to October 1, 2025, working with local families to scan and archive their precious family photos. Those who are pre-screened will be invited to meet the team, who will scan their photos, record their family histories, and return all originals. Each contributor will also receive free high-resolution digital copies of their scans.

Selected stories will be featured as part of the growing international archive on the Jamaica section of the project website, in the upcoming Photo Album of the Irish: Jamaica book, and in future exhibitions.

Who Can Take Part?

We are inviting atleast10 families or individuals from across Jamaica and the diaspora to contribute. You may be eligible if:

You are a Jamaican with Irish surnames or lineage.

Your family history connects back to Ireland.

You are Irish, or a descendant of Irish people, who have made Jamaica your home.

You identify as having Irish heritage within your family story.

Call to Action

If you are a Jamaican who believes you have Irish heritage in your family — for any of the reasons above or others — we want to hear from you, and we want to meet you. Dust off those old family photo albums and share them with us along with your story. This is your chance to explore your heritage, have your ancestry acknowledged, and be part of this historic project.

Even if you are not currently in Jamaica, we still want to hear from you. Complete the short form to get started, you can also download the pamphlet for more information about the project.

We are excited to be part of this remarkable project and to support the team in unearthing and celebrating this fascinating history.