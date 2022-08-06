Jamaica 60th Independence Message from Alsion Wilson, Jamaica’s Consul General to New York and Northeast USA

It is my pleasure to bring greetings on this special occasion, as we celebrate Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence.

Today’s ceremony, being organized by Carib News, will recognize the 2022 Jamaican-American Power 100 and is truly fitting for this year’s independence theme “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness”. I wish to convey my strong support for this initiative, and commend the President of CaribNews, Mrs. Faye Rodney, and her team, for their continued efforts at motivating and inspiring our Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

This year, we seek to awaken the spirit of nationalism within the soul of every Jamaican residing at home and overseas. Jamaicans have made extraordinary achievements in every field of endeavour, working as agents of change in their communities and inspiring others globally.

On this, our Diamond Jubilee, we reminisce on the early beginnings of our country, paying tribute to our forebears and to all who have contributed to the independence of our homeland. We have come a far way, as a nation and as a people, since our independence, making a tremendous global impact despite our small size. For this, we ought to be proud and must continue to work towards maintaining a global reputation of excellence.

I am pleased to announce that this year, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Assembly of the State of New York have proclaimed August 6th as Jamaica Flag Day; a testament to the significant contributions that Jamaicans have made to the United States of America. This day serves to recognize the Jamaican culture, people and community here in the United States; a proud moment for us as Jamaicans, and especially for our Diasporans, who have made this country their second home.

I invite you all to partake in the upcoming Jamaica 60 Independence Celebrations being organized by The Consulate General of Jamaica New York. On Sunday, August 7th at 4:00 p.m., we will host our Jamaica 60 Independence Church Service in The Bronx, New York and on August 20th at 6:00 p.m., we will host our Official Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee Gala at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in Times Square.

I close by saying that as Jamaicans, we are a strong, resilient and hardworking people. There is still much to be done in creating the Jamaica that we all want but I am confident that through our will and combined efforts, we will attain the national development goals we have set for our beloved country.

During our independence celebrations this year, let us keep our flag flying high and our hearts filled with pride as we work towards creating an even better Jamaica.

One Love!

Mrs. Alsion Wilson, O.D., Consul General

Source – CaribNews