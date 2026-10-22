Jamaica is preparing to welcome local and international competitors for the inaugural Jamaica Ultimate Athlete Challenge (JUAC), a new sporting event designed to test strength, speed, endurance and agility while showcasing the island’s potential as a destination for adventure sports.

Scheduled for November 21st, 2026, at TruJuice Farms in St. Catherine, the competition will bring together individual athletes and corporate teams for an obstacle-course challenge set against the backdrop of Jamaica’s agricultural landscape.

The event forms part of a four-day sports tourism experience running from November 19th to 22nd, combining athletic competition with opportunities to experience Jamaica’s culture, food and entertainment.

Appearing on Jamaicans.com Live, Michelle McNally, Athlete Relations Manager for JUAC, discussed the competition’s format, international ambitions and potential to showcase a different side of Jamaica.

“We want to showcase to everybody that … we’re little but we’re tallawah and we can put on big events too,” she said.

Bringing International Obstacle Sports to Jamaica

McNally told Jamaicans.com that the idea for the Jamaica Ultimate Athlete Challenge emerged from discussions among the organising team about bringing an international-style obstacle competition to Jamaica. The team includes Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron, president of the Jamaica Obstacle Sports Federation and former president of Cricket West Indies; sports marketing specialist Carole Beckford; and Kerry-Ann Anderson-Jones, Managing Director of TM Traders Limited.

The concept draws on established international obstacle-course and functional fitness competitions, adapting elements of their formats for a Jamaican event.

The inaugural competition will feature a three-kilometre course incorporating eight challenges: running, crawling, pushing, backpack, pulling, climbing, target and trek. Designed to test strength, speed, endurance, agility and mental toughness.

“It’s a multi-discipline event, and it’s going to be out in the open. It’s not going to be a traditional arena such as gyms,” McNally explained.

TruJuice Farms in St. Catherine has been selected as the inaugural venue, with its orchards, open spaces and natural surroundings providing a setting that McNally hopes will introduce international visitors to a different side of Jamaica.

“You’re going to see the whole landscape of Jamaica that you’re not usually used to. You normally see the beaches and the cliffside, so this is something different.”

Athletes and Corporate Teams to Compete

During her appearance on Jamaicans.com Live, McNally highlighted the growing international appeal of obstacle-course events, particularly among athletes seeking to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

“A lot of people do it not only for competitiveness, but they want to prove to themselves that they can do hard things,” she explained.

McNally understands that drive firsthand. An IRONMAN triathlete, marathon runner and competitive cyclist, she has competed across several endurance disciplines and is a former national champion in both cycling and triathlon.

That emphasis on personal achievement is why, for the inaugural staging, winners will compete primarily for recognition and bragging rights rather than prize money.

The invitational competition will feature 16 male and 16 female individual competitors, alongside 16 corporate teams of six participants each. The event will take place over two rounds, with corporate teams competing in both.

With the roster of international participants now confirmed, the inaugural competition will feature athletes from the United States, the United Kingdom, Dubai and across the Caribbean. Among the confirmed competitors are former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best, former Manning Cup footballer Morris Cyrus and Kerrie-Kim Kirton, founder and race director of Trinidad and Tobago’s Goliath Games.

They are also exploring partnerships with established sporting organisations, including HYROX and Spartan Games.

Showcasing Jamaica Through Sport and Tourism

Beyond the competition, JUAC is being developed as a made-for-television event that brings together sport, tourism, entertainment and corporate Jamaica. McNally told Jamaicans.com Live that the organisers are pursuing international broadcast exposure, with DRM Media Middle East and One Spot Media expected to carry the event.

The organisers also hope to use the four-day experience to showcase Jamaica beyond sport, with entertainment and cultural activities forming part of the programme. Following the competition, participants, spectators and families will be invited to enjoy an after-party by the river at TruJuice Farms

“The whole idea of this also is to showcase Jamaica not only for the sports competitiveness, but we have our culture, we have our people and our food,” McNally explained.

Running from November 19th to 22nd, the programme will combine the main competition on Saturday, November 21st, with opportunities for visiting athletes to experience Jamaica’s attractions, food and entertainment.

Organisers are targeting approximately 1,000 participants and spectators for the inaugural staging, which is intended to lay the foundation for future growth.

Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron Carole Beckford

Building an Annual International Sporting Event

Drawing on their combined experience in sports administration, marketing, business and competitive athletics, the team hopes to establish JUAC as a highly anticipated annual fixture on Jamaica’s sporting calendar, building a following comparable to established events such as the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships (CHAMPS) and the Manning Cup football competition.

For McNally, Jamaica already possesses the sporting talent, natural attractions and facilities to make that ambition a reality.

“We do have the facilities and the talent here to put on a world-class event,” she said.

The organisers plan to make TruJuice Farms the event’s home for at least its first three years, allowing time to refine the competition format, strengthen partnerships and build an international following.

The Jamaica Ultimate Athlete Challenge will run from November 19th to 22nd, 2026, with the main competition taking place on Saturday, November 21st, at TruJuice Farms in St Catherine.

For event updates, visit Jamaica Ultimate Athlete Challenge on Instagram.