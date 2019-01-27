Jamaican-Born TV Producer, Sasha Mitchell-Fuller, Wins Two Emmys

Sasha Mitchell-Fuller, the segment producer for television’s “Dr. Oz Show,” won two 2018 Emmy Awards.

Michell-Fuller was born at Andrews Memorial Hospital in St. Andrew, Jamaica to Joseph and Hortense Mitchell in 1981. The family moved to the United States in 1984. Her love of writing and entertainment began early and ultimately led her to study journalism and communications. She attended Lynn University in Florida, earning a degree in communication design, and then moved to New York to begin her career. Her first experience as an associate producer was on the Montel Williams show. She then held the same position at the Tyra Banks Show before becoming the first segment producer on the Dr. Oz Show in 2014. In 2017, she received her first Emmy Award; she received her second Emmy in 2018.

Mitchell-Fuller cites “hard work” as the reason for her achievements and this approach she attributes to her Jamaican heritage. “I credit my strong work ethic to my Jamaican roots and culture that was handed down to me from my parents,” she said, adding that she could not remember a time when her aunts and other family members weren’t “on the hustle.” They served as important role models for her. She noted that it was because of her parents and her family that she has reached this point in her life as they have always supported her and been proud of her work. Mitchell-Fuller is the mother of three, and she is also motivated by her children because she wants to leave them a legacy.

Now that the hard work has paid off and Mitchell-Fuller has received two coveted Emmys, she says that it is a dream come true. The announcement that she had won was “mind-blowing and emotional,” she said. She still has goals that she hopes to fulfill in the future. Her ultimate goal is to be the host of her own television show” and win some more Emmys there.” She would also like to delve more deeply into the business side of communications and journalism.

Mitchell-Fuller believes that one way for someone to live their dream is to become an expert in what they are involved with, learning all the facts of the trade. She says people should never stop trying to “outdo” themselves and to not become discouraged if they don’t succeed right away.

