Jamaican Singer Richie Stephens Celebrates 40 Years In The Music Industry

Celebrated Jamaican singer Richie Stephens is set to embark on a milestone celebration as he enters his 40th year in the music industry. The journey, which began in 1984 after his graduation from Savlamar Secondary School, has been nothing short of remarkable for the award-winning artist.

Richie’s inaugural step into the music scene with ‘Pull Up Selector’ in 1984 set the tone for a successful career. His talent caught the eye of famed producer Jazzy B during a European tour with Shabba Ranks, leading to the creation of the hit single ‘Joy’ on Soul 2 Soul’s ‘Just Right’ album.

Reflecting on the achievements of 2023, Richie highlights the success of the ‘Street Gospel’ riddim, featuring renowned voices like Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, and others. The project resonated deeply with listeners, garnering appreciation for its powerful messages. Richie acknowledges the connection formed with audiences through projects like the ‘Street Gospel’ riddim and the ongoing Soul Food riddim.

To kick off his 40th-anniversary celebration, Richie Stephens pays homage to the Motherland with ‘African People.’ This dancehall track, infused with Afrobeat elements, symbolizes the unity between Jamaican and African cultures. In a statement, Richie expresses his conviction that the success of Afrobeat should be celebrated globally by all black people, emphasizing the shared identity.

‘African People’ holds a deeper significance as it features collaboration with The Wakiso dance kids, a talented group of orphaned Ugandan children. Richie, inspired by their exceptional talent, initiated a philanthropic project that transformed into a musical endeavor. The song and video, set to release in early January, showcase the harmonious collaboration of Jamaican and African talents, emphasizing themes of love and togetherness.

