Kerri-Ann's Kravings Jerk Butter Seafood Boil Recipe - Jamaicans.com

This jerk butter seafood boil comes loaded with snow crab leg clusters, shrimp, slices of hot Italian sausages, creamy potatoes, and juicy corn all topped off with a spicy jerk butter baked in a roasting pan for a spicy, flavorful & addictive dish.

Recipe:

2 pounds jumbo shrimp (deveined, shell, and tail on)

1 pack (5) Italian hot sausage (you can use the andouille sausage)

3 ears fresh corn, cut crosswise into 4-6 pieces.

2 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch bite-size pieces.

Parsley and lemon wedges for garnishing (optional)

Jerk Butter:

2 sticks butter (salted or unsalted)

1 small heapful custom seasoning blend

1 tbsp jerk seasoning (or to taste)

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 stalks scallion, chopped up

2 whole scotch bonnet, or slices

Bay leaves

Salt (optional if you’re using unsalted butter)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 º. Bring a pot of water to boil and add potato. Cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add corn to the pot with potato and continue cooking for 8 – 10 minutes until corn and potato are cooked. Drain and set aside. Rinse crab, shrimp & sausage with lemon juice and water then rinse with fresh water, drain and pat dry. Add crab, shrimp to a medium-size bowl, and drizzle with olive oil then sprinkle with all-purpose seasoning. Pat seasoning on crab and shrimp. Set aside. Cut up sausages and set aside. Melt butter on low heat. Add custom seasoning blend (if using), jerk seasoning, thyme, scallion, scotch bonnet pepper, and bay leaves to melted butter. Stir to combine. Simmer for 2 minutes to allow all the flavors to combine. Taste and adjust for salt. Then remove from the heat source and set aside. Place corn and potatoes in a single layer on a lined roasting pan. Add crab, shrimp, sausage, and generously spoon jerk butter over everything. Cover and bake for 20-30 minutes until sausage is cooked to desired doneness. Spoon juices over seafood boil. Add lemon wedges and parsley to garnish. Serve warm and enjoy.

Recipe Notes/Tips:

Jumbo shrimp works best for this recipe.

You can use any variety of crab or any combination of seafood.

Fresh corns are usually best.

Place diced potatoes in cold water until ready to use. This prevents the potatoes from going black before you’re ready to use it. Additionally, You can also use red potatoes.

You can also broil your seafood boil for 1-2 minutes to get crispy edges on everything.

*tbsp = tablespoon

*tsp = teaspoon

