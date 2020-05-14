Kerri-Ann's Kravings Jerk Butter Seafood Boil Recipe - Jamaicans.com

This jerk butter seafood boil comes loaded with snow crab leg clusters, shrimp, slices of hot Italian sausages, creamy potatoes, and juicy corn all topped off with a spicy jerk butter baked in a roasting pan for a spicy, flavorful & addictive dish.
Recipe:
- 2 pounds jumbo shrimp (deveined, shell, and tail on)
- 1 pack (5) Italian hot sausage (you can use the andouille sausage)
- 3 ears fresh corn, cut crosswise into 4-6 pieces.
- 2 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch bite-size pieces.
- Parsley and lemon wedges for garnishing (optional)
Jerk Butter:
- 2 sticks butter (salted or unsalted)
- 1 small heapful custom seasoning blend
- 1 tbsp jerk seasoning (or to taste)
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 stalks scallion, chopped up
- 2 whole scotch bonnet, or slices
- Bay leaves
- Salt (optional if you’re using unsalted butter)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 º.
- Bring a pot of water to boil and add potato. Cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add corn to the pot with potato and continue cooking for 8 – 10 minutes until corn and potato are cooked.
- Drain and set aside.
- Rinse crab, shrimp & sausage with lemon juice and water then rinse with fresh water, drain and pat dry.
- Add crab, shrimp to a medium-size bowl, and drizzle with olive oil then sprinkle with all-purpose seasoning. Pat seasoning on crab and shrimp. Set aside.
- Cut up sausages and set aside.
- Melt butter on low heat. Add custom seasoning blend (if using), jerk seasoning, thyme, scallion, scotch bonnet pepper, and bay leaves to melted butter. Stir to combine. Simmer for 2 minutes to allow all the flavors to combine. Taste and adjust for salt. Then remove from the heat source and set aside.
- Place corn and potatoes in a single layer on a lined roasting pan.
- Add crab, shrimp, sausage, and generously spoon jerk butter over everything. Cover and bake for 20-30 minutes until sausage is cooked to desired doneness.
- Spoon juices over seafood boil. Add lemon wedges and parsley to garnish.
- Serve warm and enjoy.
Recipe Notes/Tips:
- Jumbo shrimp works best for this recipe.
- You can use any variety of crab or any combination of seafood.
- Fresh corns are usually best.
- Place diced potatoes in cold water until ready to use. This prevents the potatoes from going black before you’re ready to use it. Additionally, You can also use red potatoes.
- You can also broil your seafood boil for 1-2 minutes to get crispy edges on everything.
- *tbsp = tablespoon
- *tsp = teaspoon
