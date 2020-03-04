5 Things I Loved About the R Hotel in New Kingston, Jamaica

I recently stayed at the R Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica for 4 nights. The 48-room hotel is less than 2 years old and conveniently located in New Kingston. Here are the 5 things I loved and the 1 thing I disliked about the R Hotel.

I Loved…

The Hospitality

I loved the first-class hospitality and staff friendliness. From the guards at the gate to the front desk to the maintenance people every one greeted you warmly. I don’t take this very lightly as I remember staying at a large all-inclusive on Jamaica’s North Coast and employees at the hotel would walk by “straight-faced” without a greeting. The R Hotel Staff was extremely friendly and willing to assist in any way they could. Here is the welcome to our room by Cory.

Kudos to the staff the friendly staff at the R Hotel.

The Food

Located on the rooftop, the food at the hotel’s bar and restaurant, Redbones Blues Café, is excellent. There was a traditional Jamaican breakfast offered every day. My wife is a pescatarian (no meat, seafood only) and they were very accommodating. The chef “whipped-up” something to meet her pescatarian diet every day.

The View From the Rooftop

One of the best features of the R Hotel is the rooftop. We had breakfast there daily to admire the view of the mountains, inhale the fresh air and feel the gentle breeze. We also had dinner there one night. At night the music, the view, and lights create an amazing romantic ambiance.

The Gallery

The gallery in the hotel basement was our second most favorite feature. It seemed perfectly suited for the hotel. I had the opportunity to catch up with the Gallery Curator, Abigail Smith, who was present for the show.

The Room and Hotel Decor

I loved the contemporary decor of the hotel. It was very “chic” and modern. We stayed in one of the standard rooms which included a full bathroom, king bed, and a desk for working. The room had a refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Two bottles of water were made available daily. WIFI is available and well as cable TV. I loved the Jamaican art above the bed head in the room.

I did not like…

The narrow road around the hotel. It was tight getting in and out of the hotel. For a small car, it is fine but anything larger than a mid-size car may have a challenge navigating around the hotel. There is sufficient parking at the hotel.

I loved the R Hotel and I would stay there again. If you have stayed at the R Hotel please feel free to leave your comments about your visit there.