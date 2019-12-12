Reggae Girlz Bunny Shaw Named One of World’s Top 100 Female Footballers for 2019

Jamaica’s Kadisha “Bunny” Shaw who plays forward for the Reggae Girlz of Jamaica and for France’s professional club Bordeaux, has been named to the list of the top 100 female footballers in the world by The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom. Shaw, 22, was ranked Number 80 of 100 on the 2019 list. In its listing, The Guardian noted that this may be her first appearance among the top 100 female footballers, but “it won’t be the last.” Shaw prompted enough buzz among football experts and fans to be called an “exciting new talent” when she was part of the Jamaican team playing at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. Jamaica’ faced challenges at the World Cup, but the talent displayed by Shaw was evident to all observers. She scored four goals in the four warm-up friendly matches Jamaica played. Since attaining professional status in Division 1 Femine with Bordeaux, she has continued her exceptional performance, already scoring nine goals in this season. This puts her behind only Ada Hegerberg on the scoring charts. As stated, Shaw was part of the Jamaica National Senior team that made history as the first Jamaican team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The Jamaica Football Federation congratulated Shaw on her achievement, commending her as an “outstanding athlete; footballer; woman and Jamaican brand representative par excellence” in a release. Among her many achievements are scoring nine goals in ten games to date for the French professional team, the second highest made at the women’s professional level; being the all-time top goal scorer for Jamaica, man or woman; and being the youngest female footballer to make 40 goals playing for her national team. The women on The Guardian’s Top 100 list were chosen through a partnership with The Offside Rule Podcast and 90-plus judges from 44 countries, including Eight from Africa, 14 from Asia, 44 from Europe, 14 from North and Central America, and 12 from South America.

Information and Photo Source: The Guardian, Reggae Girlz Facebook