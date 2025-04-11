On April 12, 2025—just in time for International Record Store Day—VPAL is reissuing one of reggae’s most iconic albums: One Two by Sister Nancy. Originally released in 1982 and reissued on CD in 1992, the legendary debut from Jamaica’s first female dancehall DJ is finally returning to vinyl in a remastered, limited edition collector’s pressing.

But this is more than a nostalgia drop. It’s a long-overdue celebration and reclamation.

A Layered Legacy: The Many Lives of Bam Bam

At the heart of the album lies Bam Bam, one of the most sampled and influential tracks in reggae history. But its story didn’t start with Sister Nancy. The song nods to the original Bam Bam by Toots and the Maytals, which won the Jamaican Festival Song Competition in 1966. It also draws inspiration from Yellowman’s version, recorded at Harry J Studio—where Sister Nancy happened to be working on her own album. With only one track left to finish One Two, she freestyled her version on the spot over the classic Stalag riddim, creating an anthem that would echo for generations.

The Stalag riddim itself, released in 1973 by Ansel Collins and named after the film Stalag 17, has become one of the most enduring backdrops in dancehall and hip-hop. Bam Bam—built atop that riddim—is a musical matryoshka, each layer revealing more of reggae’s deep and textured lineage.

Finally Getting Her Flowers

Despite its global success—appearing in James Bond: No Time To Die, Ozark, Dexter, and being sampled by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill—Sister Nancy didn’t receive proper credit or compensation for decades. That changed only recently when she took legal action and partnered with VPAL Music, the digital distribution arm of VP Records. Now, with this official reissue, fans can support the music the right way—with proceeds going to the artist herself.

But when it first dropped, Bam Bam was barely played in Jamaica. As Nancy herself explained in an interview with Vibe Magazine, it wasn’t until she migrated to the U.S. in 1996 that she realised how big the song had become. “I was just home watching HBO and that’s how I saw Belly,” she recalled. “Nobody contacted me. I didn’t get a cent for it.” It would take years—and a legal battle over misattributed credits and royalties—before she finally began to receive what she was owed.

A Vinyl Rebirth

The new reissue is more than just a repress—it’s a statement. Restored and remastered from the original master tapes, One Two will be available on limited edition baby blue vinyl, complete with original cover art, liner notes from reggae historian John Masouri, and even a special sticker sheet. Collectors know the original pressing has been fetching up to £450 on the second-hand market, making this re-release a blessing for crate diggers and reggae heads alike.

A Celebration in Queens

To mark the release, VP Records will host a special event at its Jamaica Avenue store in Queens, New York. Sister Nancy will be on hand for a record signing and meet-and-greet, followed by a backyard juggling session featuring sound system giants King Jammy, King Addies (with selector Danny Dread), and King Turbo from Canada. Hosted by Chin of King Addies, the event promises vibes for the real vinyl heads and dancehall fans alike.

Meanwhile, independent shops across the U.K. will also host their own rollout festivities for the One Two reissue on Record Store Day—an annual celebration aimed at bringing music lovers back into record stores and reigniting passion for vinyl culture.

Photos of Re-released Vinyl

More Than Just Bam Bam

Though Bam Bam may be her calling card, One Two is packed with gems that showcase Nancy’s lyrical fire and fearless presence. Tracks like Transport Connection, The Only Woman DJ With Degree, and Coward In The Country prove her range, blending cultural commentary with dancehall grit. She drew inspiration from real life, from her training in mechanics to her upbringing in sound system culture alongside her brother, the legendary Brigadier Jerry.

And while her recordings are timeless, Sister Nancy is anything but stuck in the past. She continues to tour and captivate audiences around the world. Her recent appearance at Red Bull Culture Clash—joining Team Spice—was an iconic, intergenerational moment. If not for Sister Nancy blazing the trail, there would be no Spice, no modern-day dancehall queens.

Sister Nancy’s Legacy

Her music continues to be reintroduced to younger audiences through the sheer volume of sampling and referencing. But this reissue goes a step further—it’s a proper, artist-backed return of the original record. The way it should be.

This isn’t just a collector’s item. It’s a powerful act of restoration—for the artist, for the music, and for the culture.

As the song says, “Ain’t no stopping Nancy.” And we wouldn’t want to.