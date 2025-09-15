The Amazing Story of How This Jamaican Lady Went From Homeless to Valedictorian at New York College

When Kereen Britton-Alexander boarded a plane from Jamaica to New York in her mid-20s, she carried big dreams but little certainty. Life in America was not going to be easy. Her first job was in a shoe store, working long hours while trying to figure out her next step. As an undocumented immigrant and mother, she faced barriers that might have stopped anyone else in their tracks.

Her Jamaican high school diploma wasn’t accepted in the U.S., which meant she had to start over. She earned her G.E.D., determined to pursue higher education. In 2013, she enrolled at Medgar Evers College. But the reality of raising children and managing bills forced her to make a painful decision: leave school to keep food on the table.

Struggles That Couldn’t Break Her

The years that followed were filled with challenges. At times, Kereen didn’t have a place to call home. She worked multiple jobs just to keep her children safe and cared for. Yet, even when life seemed overwhelming, she never let go of the dream that had led her to college in the first place.

In 2022, nearly a decade after leaving, she returned to Medgar Evers College. Nervous but hopeful, she walked back onto campus with a determination that was stronger than before.

The Power of Community and Support

This time, things were different. Professors, mentors, and staff members noticed her dedication and stepped in when she needed encouragement. They provided guidance, emotional support, and even resources to ease the burden of food insecurity.

That sense of belonging became the foundation of her success. Medgar Evers was no longer just a college—it became her second home, a place where she felt supported, valued, and inspired to keep pushing forward.

A Mother’s Motivation

Through it all, her children were the reason she never gave up. Her eldest daughter serves in the U.S. military, her son just completed high school, and her youngest daughter is still in grade school. For Kereen, they represent both her greatest responsibility and her greatest motivation.

Balancing motherhood with academics and two jobs was never easy. She worked five days a week in the Office of Student Success and Enrollment Management and managed a UPS store on weekends. Even with such a heavy workload, she remained active in campus organizations and service programs.

Her energy came from knowing that every step she took would help build a better future for her family.

From Homelessness to Graduation Stage

In 2025, Kereen walked across the stage as the Valedictorian of Medgar Evers College, earning her degree with a 3.8 GPA. The moment was more than an academic honor—it was proof that resilience can turn the hardest struggles into triumphs.

She had gone from being undocumented and homeless to becoming a proud Jamaican American citizen, a role model to her children, and a leader in her community.

Looking Forward With Purpose

Kereen plans to open UPS stores in both the United States and Jamaica, making it easier for families to stay connected through shipping services. Beyond business, she hopes to inspire others who may be struggling, reminding them that setbacks do not define their future.



Photo – Medgar Evers College