The Best of Jamaica 2021 Awards to Be Broadcasted LIVE Online on December 10th on Facebook and YouTube

Winners of The Best of Jamaica 2021 awards will be announced live on the Jamaicans.com Facebook and Youtube Channels on December 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm. It’s all about what our FOLLOWERS/READERS vote as the BEST and what our writers who cover a variety of topics every day think is the BEST. The Best of Jamaica 2021 is based on the results of two surveys: The Best of Jamaica Abroad and The Best of Jamaica in Jamaica. The questions ask respondents to name what they believe to be the best Jamaican restaurants, Jamaican beaches, Jamaican patties, and more.

The Best of Jamaica Abroad asked those who live outside of Jamaica in the Jamaican Diaspora communities in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Hartford, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, or Washington DC, questions including What Is the Best Jamaican Restaurant in New York? and Where is the best place to get a Jamaican Patty in Miami? The Best of Jamaica in Jamaica asked locals and recent island visitors to name the best Tourist Attraction in Jamaica, Jamaica’s Best Overall Beach, Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Jerk Chicken, Best Patties, Best Escovitch Fish, Best Jamaican Reggae Artist, Best TV Personality/Host, Best Jamaican Reggae Music Video of 2021, and Best Jamaican Social Media Page (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok). The answers to these questions and many others about the Jamaican culture in the various cities will be revealed on the annual Best of Jamaica 2021 Results Show

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, respondents were asked about The Best Jamaican/Caribbean Event they attended during the year. The surveys also included two new questions: Who Is the Best Jamaican Social Media Personality? and Who Should Be Named the Jamaican Person of the Year for 2021?

The exciting Results Show will air on Friday, December 10, a 7:00 pm, on the Jamaicans.com YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages, revealing the best dining, shopping, recreation, and all-around Jamaican cultural experiences offered in each city with hosts Jody Ann Gray and Eddy Edwards.

Jody Ann Gray, the multi-media personality who has hosted many high-profile events in Jamaica and has a large fan base for her radio shows in Jamaica and Florida, hosted The Best of Jamaica 2020. Eddy Edwards is the executive producer and co-host of Caribbean Riddims, a popular radio program airing from 3 pm to 6 pm Saturdays on CANEradio.com. Edwards received the Lignum Vitae Vanguard award in 2018 from the American Friends of Jamaica and was named by Legacy Magazine as one of the 50 Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders.

In 2020, the Results Show and individual Regional Results attracted over 100K VIEWS and strong engagement from the public with over 500 COMMENTS.

About

Jamaicans.com is the world’s leading website and media platform covering Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture.