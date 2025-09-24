The Jamaican Trailblazer that Championed Caribbean American Heritage Month, Dr. Claire Nelson

Dr. Claire Nelson has long been recognized as a pioneering figure in the Caribbean diaspora. Born in Jamaica, she went on to become the architect behind National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the United States — a milestone that gives recognition to millions of Caribbean Americans each June. Her journey reflects not only personal achievement but also a deep commitment to amplifying Caribbean voices on the world stage.

Champion of Caribbean American Heritage Month

Dr. Nelson is best known for her work to establish June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month (NCAHM). Through years of advocacy, coalition building, and persistence in Washington, D.C., she helped secure the official recognition signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2006. Today, the observance highlights the contributions of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants to American life, culture, and history.

In a recent interview with Maxine Reyes, Dr. Nelson spoke about her journey, her motivations, and the challenges she faced in creating National Caribbean American Heritage Month. The full video captures her reflections on leadership, identity, and the importance of representation for Caribbean Americans.

Founder of the Institute of Caribbean Studies

Her impact extends beyond NCAHM. Dr. Nelson is the founder and president of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), a leading policy and advocacy think tank based in Washington, D.C. Under her leadership, the ICS has become a hub for research, dialogue, and initiatives aimed at strengthening the voice of Caribbean Americans in national affairs. The organization has hosted policy forums, cultural programs, and business development efforts that continue to benefit communities across the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Recognized Leader and Innovator

In addition to her work with ICS, Dr. Nelson has carved a distinguished career as a futurist and sustainability expert. She is among the first Caribbean women to be recognized as a member of the World Futures Studies Federation, and she has advised global institutions on development issues, innovation, and strategies for small island states.

Her work has earned numerous honors, including recognition as one of Forbes’ 50 Leading Female Futurists. She has also authored influential papers and contributed to international discussions on topics ranging from sustainable development to the role of culture in shaping inclusive futures.

A Message of Legacy and Unity

Dr. Nelson’s vision goes beyond celebration. She sees Caribbean American Heritage Month as an opportunity to build legacy, unity, and political engagement. By highlighting contributions of Caribbean Americans — from politics and business to music and sports — she encourages the diaspora to take pride in their heritage while also stepping forward to shape policy and society.

