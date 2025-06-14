These 2 Jamaican Companies Make TIME Magazine’s World’s Top EdTech Companies of 2025

Two Jamaican education technology companies—EduFocal and One on One—have earned spots on TIME Magazine’s World’s Top EdTech Companies of 2025. The list, developed in partnership with global research firm Statista, highlights 350 companies leading the transformation of education through technology.

EduFocal ranked #225, and One on One came in at #348, placing them among top global names such as Google for Education, Pearson, Duolingo, Coursera, and Zoom.

The ranking evaluated more than 7,000 companies using a combination of financial strength and industry impact. EduFocal and One on One are the only Caribbean-based companies to appear on the list—both proudly Jamaican.

EduFocal: Using Technology to Make Learning Engaging

Founded in 2012, EduFocal has grown into a leading EdTech provider in the Caribbean. It offers an online learning platform for grades 4–6 and lesson planning tools for early education. Its business division, EduFocal Business, also delivers custom training solutions for corporations and government agencies.

EduFocal has supported over 100,000 learners and worked with top regional institutions such as the Bank of Jamaica, Sandals Resorts, HEART Trust NTA, and the Transport Authority.

Gordon Swaby, CEO and Co-Founder of EduFocal, shared his thoughts on the milestone via LinkedIn:

“Thirteen years ago, we launched EduFocal with a simple idea: use technology to make learning more engaging and accessible. Today, that idea continues to grow. Being named among TIME’s global leaders in EdTech is a strong validation of the work we have done and the work still to come.”

One on One: Scaling Personalized Learning Across the Region

One on One, founded in 2013, provides personalized digital learning tools to over 150,000 users across the Caribbean. Its platform supports students preparing for exams, professionals upgrading their skills, and organizations training their employees.

The company has enabled more than 1 million people in the region to access online learning, thanks to partnerships with major institutions like Flow and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Ricardo Allen, Chief Executive Officer of One on One, expressed pride in the achievement:

“We are proud to be one of only two Caribbean companies featured on this list — both Jamaican — and to stand alongside EduFocal in showcasing Jamaica’s strength in educational technology on the global stage.”

Global Recognition in a Competitive Field

TIME Magazine’s World’s Top EdTech Companies list reflects the global importance of digital learning, even as classrooms return to in-person formats. The selected companies are using tools like artificial intelligence, gamification, and collaboration features to improve learning outcomes.

While the United States led the rankings with 138 companies, China dominated the top 10, with companies like Codemao, Youdao, and TAL Education claiming the highest spots.

Other notable names on the 2025 list include:

Google for Education (#83)

(#83) Pearson (#89)

(#89) Coursera (#94)

(#94) Udemy (#95)

(#95) Duolingo (#98)

(#98) Zoom (#204)

EduFocal and One on One’s recognition puts Jamaica in the global EdTech spotlight and shows how regional innovation is shaping the future of education. Explore the full TIME and Statista 2025 list.

