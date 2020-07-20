To Mark 75th Anniversary, Reggae Legend Bob Marley Honored with Limited-Run SiriusXM Music Channel

As part of a year-long celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the Jamaican reggae musician and social activist Bob Marley, SiriusXM is providing a limited-run channel devoted to Marley’s music from July 15 through August 13, 2020. Bob Marley‘s Tuff Gong Radio features the music of Marley and The Wailers band, including studio sessions and live performances, and combines his popular songs with rare recordings. The channel also features recordings from Marley’s family and artists linked to Tuff Gong, the iconic record label and brand founded by Marley. Guest deejays on the Sirius channel include Jack Johnson, Carlos Santana, Michael Franti, Big Boi, Cypress Hill, and more. Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio is also available on the SiriusXM app.

The Marley family together with UMe and Island Records has gone all out in the 75th anniversary celebration with programs scheduled for the entire year, including a special one-time virtual live-stream performance from Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, as a tribute to his father on July 19, 2020. The virtual performance has been organized in partnership with CEEK Virtual Reality and will feature Ziggy Marley honoring his father by performing 11 of his legendary songs live-streamed on the official Bob Marley YouTube channel. After the performance, Ziggy Marley will participate in a question-and-answer session via CEEK’s platform.

Other activities planned for 2020, along with the limited-edition SiriusXM channel, are a release of a Legend Picture Disc and a partnership established with the organization One Tree Planted in a move to battle deforestation via the streaming of Bob Marley’s music. Other anniversary offerings include live performances, the release of rare and previously unreleased materials from the private collection of the Marley family, and the marking of the 40th anniversary of Marley’s “Redemption Song’ with a new music video scheduled to debut on YouTube.

Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM is one of a series of six exclusive radio channels dedicated to iconic musical artists. In addition to the limited-run channel honoring Marley are channels devoted to Michael Jackson, Queen, and Prince. SiriusXM collaborated with the artists and their teams to develop unique radio channels that offer listening experiences found nowhere else.

Photo and Information Source: Tuff Gong, SiriusXM Blog