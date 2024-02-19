True Blue Weekend Returns with a Bang to South Florida – March 15th – 16th, 2024

The highly anticipated True Blue Weekend is set to return to South Florida on March 15th – 16th, 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for Jamaican high school alumni and friends. Hosted by The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL), this year marks the 17th edition of the event, known for its lively celebrations and competitive soccer matches.

The festivities will kick off with the True Blue Welcome Party on Friday, March 15th, 2024, featuring the renowned DJ Timmy HMV, the organizer of the South Florida famous party event Dandy Shandy. The party promises to be a night to remember, with great music and an electric atmosphere.

On Saturday, March 16th, 2024, the SoccerFest will take center stage, featuring invitational matches between Jamaica College and other Jamaican high school alumni associations. The event will also include an All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off, adding to the excitement of the day.

“We are thrilled to bring back True Blue Weekend for its 17th year,” said Xavier Murphy, President of JCOBAFL. “This year is particularly special as we also celebrate the 20th anniversary of our organization. We are grateful to Mayor Messam and the City of Miramar for their continued support in hosting this event.”

True Blue Weekend is a celebration of camaraderie and sportsmanship, drawing alumni, supporters, and soccer enthusiasts from across the region. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of Jamaican pride and community worldwide.

The True Blue weekend is an expansion of the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match is in memory of Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. The True Blue Weekend is expected to draw over 1000 spectators and supporters. The True Blue 2024 weekend dates, events & locations are as follows:

What: True Blue Party with DJ Timmy HMV

When: March 15th, 2024

Where: Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029

Time: 7pm to 2:00 am

Contribution: $30 (Day of Event – $35)

Purchase Tickets

What: True Blue Soccer Fest

Invitational Soccer Matches (JC vs. other Jamaican high school alumni associations)

All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 16th, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: FREE

For more information, visit the Facebook Fan Page