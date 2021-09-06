 Vote for the Best of Jamaica
2 hours ago
by Staff Writer
Do you love Jamaica? Do you live in a city that has a Jamaican presence?  Then vote in our  Best of Jamaica 2021 to help others discover why Jamaica and Jamaicans are truly wonderful!  Vote now for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Please vote in both surveys for multiple chances to win. Spread the word as voting closes at 11:59 pm on, November 6th, 2021.  The Best of Jamaica winners will be announced LIVE on our Facebook Page and Youtube Channel in December  2021.

