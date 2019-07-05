WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Good “​Eating​”​ Habits

Science and nutrition together have tried to find ways of eating that are best for us. One way to accomplish this goal is to eat routinely rather than only when we want to eat. Eating balanced meals at regular intervals is one key to long term good health. Given the rising health risks and costs, financially and otherwise, good health is an excellent goal we should all ​aim​​ for.

​Just as ​we have to eat nourishing food to grow healthily, getting into the Scriptures on a daily basis is a good discipline to encourage ongoing spiritual growth. The “secret” of our spiritual maturity lies in our daily routine of Bible study. Just as there are times to eat to satisfy the physical man, so we need to ensure we set aside times daily to feed and satisfy the spiritual man. While we can make it through the day by listening to worship music and reading a devotional, it is important that just as we are told to chew our food slowly to facilitate proper digestion, that we read and meditate on (turn over in our minds slowly and methodologically) the Word of God. This we can do several times per day – during our commute, at lunch, as we do housework, wherever we may be.

On the occasion of Him being tempted to turn stones into bread, Jesus affirmed the importance of satisfying the spiritual man when He reminded Satan, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, KJV). We can get by for a while without food but we cannot get far without the Word of God. It is the lamp unto our feet and the light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). What are some of the benefits of regularly “eating” the Word? Not only do we grow spiritually and experience the blessings of obedience, but we also discover our purpose and principles for victory, power, and guidance in our lives. The food experts encourage us to not miss a meal; how much more can we not afford to miss times of spiritual nourishing.

As we go through the day taking time to satisfy the physical man’s desire for food, let us not ignore the spirit man’s need to be nourished. A spiritually malnourished believer is an ineffective believer. For some of us, social media represents a large distraction and is a not-so-subtle thief of our time. To our spiritual detriment, we progressively spend more time on Facebook, Instagram, and the various platforms than we spend getting to know God and His ways. We have lost the battle for balance. However, as the Psalmist spent time in the Word, he was led to say of the laws, statues, and fear of the Lord, “They are more desirable than gold, yes, than much fine gold; sweeter also than honey and the drippings of the honeycomb.” (see Psalm 19:7-10). What has been your experience?