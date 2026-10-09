WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: More Than Enough

What does it mean to live an abundant life? For many, abundance is measured by possessions, accomplishments, financial security, or the absence of difficulties. Yet when Jesus declared, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10), He was speaking of something far greater. In John 10, Jesus presents Himself as the Good Shepherd, contrasting His loving care with those who exploit or endanger the sheep. His listeners understood the importance of shepherds, whose responsibilities included protecting, feeding, and guiding their flocks. Jesus used this familiar imagery to reveal why He came: not merely to improve our circumstances, but to give us a quality of life that can only be found in relationship with Him.

The Greek word translated “abundantly,” perissos, conveys the idea of something exceeding what is ordinary or expected. Jesus was not promising a trouble-free existence or unlimited material prosperity. Rather, He was offering a life overflowing with spiritual riches that circumstances cannot provide or take away. This life begins with reconciliation to God through Christ (Romans 5:1), continues through fellowship with Him (John 15:4–5), and extends into eternity (John 10:28). Indeed, Jesus defined eternal life in relational terms: “that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent” (John 17:3). Abundant life is therefore not primarily about having more things, but about knowing more deeply the One who gives life.

This truth challenges how we evaluate our own lives. We can possess much and still feel spiritually empty, or possess little and experience extraordinary contentment. Paul understood this when he declared that he had learned to be content in whatever circumstances he faced (Philippians 4:11–13). The abundant life Jesus offers includes peace amid uncertainty, strength in weakness, purpose in service, and hope beyond suffering. It does not remove every difficulty, but it gives us the assurance that we never face life’s difficulties without our Shepherd (John 16:33) who is more than enough.

Perhaps the question we should ask ourselves is not, “How can I get more out of life?” but “Am I experiencing the life Jesus came to give?” Abundance is not found in pursuing everything the world promises, but in remaining close to Christ. When He becomes our greatest treasure, we discover that life is richest not when we have everything we want, but when we have the One we truly need. Jesus did not come merely to add something to our lives; He came to give us life itself. Praise the Lord.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, thank You for the abundant life available through Jesus Christ. Forgive me when I measure life’s richness by worldly standards. Help me find my satisfaction, peace, and purpose in You. Teach me to walk closely with my Good Shepherd and experience the fullness of life that only He can give. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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