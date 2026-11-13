WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Praise Him in the Hallway

We often hear that when God closes one door, He opens another. But what happens when the door behind us has closed, and the one ahead remains shut? We find ourselves in the hallway, between what was and what we hoped would be. Hallways are places of transition, not destinations. Yet sometimes we remain there longer than expected, praying, knocking, and wondering why nothing changes. What if the hallway is not evidence that God has forgotten us but an invitation to trust Him without knowing what comes next?

Habakkuk knew what it meant to worship without visible reasons for celebration. Facing the prospect of failed crops and empty stalls (Habakkuk 3:17), he declared, “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord” (v. 18). Paul and Silas likewise sang praises while imprisoned in Philippi (Acts 16:25). They did not wait for the prison doors to open before worshipping. Their praise began while the doors were still closed. God’s worthiness was not dependent on their circumstances.

Perhaps your hallway is an unanswered prayer, a missed opportunity, a painful disappointment, or a season of uncertainty. You may feel that life cannot move forward until another door opens. But the hallway need not be wasted space. It can become a place of prayer, renewed dependence, and deeper fellowship with God. He has not left us; we can praise Him while in the hallway. Paul learned that even when his thorn remained, Christ’s grace was sufficient (2 Corinthians 12:9). Sometimes God changes our circumstances; sometimes He strengthens us to remain faithful within them.

So do not postpone your worship until the next door opens. Praise God while the answer is delayed and the mountain remains. The God who was faithful behind the last door is still faithful in the hallway. Even if the next door never opens as you imagined, His presence remains reason enough to praise.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, teach me to praise you while I wait. When doors remain closed and answers seem delayed, help me trust your wisdom and recognize your presence. May my worship rest not in changing circumstances but in your unchanging goodness. In Jesus’ name, amen.

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