In a world filled with tension, misunderstandings, and division, the call of Hebrews 12:14 rings loud and clear: “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.” This verse is both a challenge and a reminder—a challenge to pursue something that does not always come naturally, and a reminder of what truly matters in our walk with God.

The words “make every effort” imply urgency, intentionality, and persistence. Peace and holiness are not passive outcomes of the Christian life; they are fruits we must actively pursue. They require us to be diligent, prayerful, and humble in our relationships with others and in our relationship with God. “Live in peace with everyone” does not mean agreement on every issue, nor does it mean avoiding hard conversations. Instead, it’s a heart posture that seeks understanding over being right, love over pride, and reconciliation over revenge. The phrase “with everyone” is important. It does not only refer to people we like, agree with, or find easy to love. It means family, friends, coworkers, even strangers—and especially those we may find challenging. Paul echoes this idea in Romans 12:18: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Peace takes two people, but the effort begins with us. When we pursue peace, we reflect the character of Christ, the Prince of Peace. Jesus did not avoid conflict, but He always spoke truth in love and extended grace where others extended judgment. If we are going to follow Him, we must learn to do the same.

Hebrews 12:14 also ties peace closely with holiness—a concept that can feel intimidating or out of reach. But holiness is not about perfection; it’s about being set apart for God, walking in His ways, and aligning our lives with His truth. It means turning away from sin not out of guilt, but out of love and reverence for the One who saved us. God calls us to holiness not to restrict us but to free us from the bondage of sin, bitterness, envy, pride, and anything else that keeps us from fully experiencing His presence. The verse warns that “without holiness no one will see the Lord.” This is not about earning salvation through works, but about living in such a way that God is clearly seen in and through us. When we walk in holiness, we reflect God’s purity, love, and justice to a broken world. We become light in the darkness. Our pursuit of holiness points people toward the reality of God’s transforming power.

So, how do we pursue peace and holiness daily? 1) Pray for a heart like Christ’s. Ask God to help you see people as He sees them. 2) Practice forgiveness. Let go of bitterness and take steps toward reconciliation. 3) Stay in the Word. Scripture shapes our hearts and minds to desire what God desires. 4) Invite accountability. Surround yourself with people who will encourage you to live holy and peaceful lives. 5) Respond, don’t react. In tense moments, choose patience and love over anger and pride. May God grant us the grace to live in peace with those around us, a heart that longs for holiness, and the courage to live lives that reflect His love and truth.