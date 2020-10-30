WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - What Do You Want? - Jamaicans.com

Have you been praying for something without success? If you are like me, you have had those times when you have diligently sought the Lord about a particular matter and it seemed like He had no idea you have been talking to Him. Often times in my mind, I asked tongue in cheek, “Hello, is anybody up there?” only to be met with deafening silence. But for the grace of God, those times can be incredibly frustrating.

I thought about prayers that bounce off the wall, figuratively of course, as I wondered what Abraham must have felt while waiting for his promised son. The Bible said he believed God (Galatians 3:6) yet after ten years of waiting, he tried to force God’s hand by yielding to Sarah’s suggestion that since she was well past childbearing age, that he tried with the younger Hagar to see if she would give him a son (Genesis 16:1-4). That plan backfired when God “rejected” the son of that union (Genesis 17:17-22) and poor Abe had to wait another fourteen years before Issac was born to him and Sarah as God had promised. The fact that God kept on appearing to the couple in the narrative is significant because it tells us that His eyes had never left them. It is some comfort to us to know that even as it seems all heaven is silent and God is nowhere to be found, He knows exactly where we are and what is going on with us all the time.