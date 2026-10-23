WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: When Giants Fall

Imagine standing before an enemy so intimidating that even experienced soldiers are afraid to confront him. For forty days, Goliath, the Philistine champion, challenged the armies of Israel, mocking their courage and defying their God (1 Samuel 17:16). King Saul and his soldiers were terrified. Then David arrived, a young shepherd who had come to deliver provisions to his brothers. Where others saw an unbeatable giant, David saw a man who had dared to defy “the armies of the living God” (1 Samuel 17:26). The difference was not that David underestimated Goliath’s strength, but that he understood something the others had forgotten: the size of the enemy does not diminish the power of God.

David’s confidence was rooted in his previous experiences with God. When Saul questioned his ability to confront Goliath, David recalled how the Lord had delivered him from a lion and a bear while protecting his father’s sheep (1 Samuel 17:34–37). Those experiences had taught him that God’s faithfulness could be trusted in circumstances beyond his natural abilities. David refused Saul’s armour, choosing instead his familiar sling and five smooth stones. But his confidence was never in the stones. Standing before Goliath, he declared, “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts” (1 Samuel 17:45). David understood that victory depended ultimately upon God.

There is a powerful lesson here for believers today. We all encounter circumstances that appear larger than our ability to overcome them. Sometimes our giants are fear, uncertainty, sickness, opposition, financial difficulties, or seemingly impossible responsibilities. Like Israel’s soldiers, we can become so preoccupied with the size of the problem that we lose sight of God’s greatness. Yet David’s example reminds us that faith does not deny the reality of difficulties; it refuses to give those difficulties greater authority than God. Paul expressed a similar confidence when he wrote, “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31). This does not promise that every confrontation will end as David’s did, but it assures us that no circumstance lies beyond God’s knowledge or sovereign care.

Perhaps you are standing before something today that seems overwhelming. You have examined the situation from every angle, and the odds appear unfavourable. Remember David. His courage came not from believing he was stronger than Goliath, but from knowing that God was greater. The same Lord who sustained David remains faithful to His people today (Hebrews 13:8). Whatever you are facing, do not allow fear to have the final word. Pray, act with wisdom, and trust God with the outcome. The battle may be bigger than you, but it is never bigger than your God. Praise the Lord.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, when I face circumstances that seem overwhelming, help me remember that Your power is greater than anything confronting me. Give me David’s courage to act in faith, wisdom to recognize my dependence upon You, and confidence to trust Your purposes regardless of the outcome. Teach me to focus less on the size of my challenges and more on the greatness of my God. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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