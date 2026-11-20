We have talked about trusting God when He does not fix our circumstances and praising Him while waiting in the hallway. But what happens when the waiting becomes so exhausting that we can neither praise nor pray? Perhaps you have been carrying a burden for so long that you no longer know what to say. You have prayed, cried, believed, and waited, but nothing seems to change. Now, even prayer feels like another task you lack the strength to perform. What do you do when your heart is full, but your words are gone? When you have no words left?

The apostle Paul offers a comforting answer. In Romans 8:26, he reminds believers that “the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities.” The Greek word translated “helpeth” conveys the idea of coming alongside someone to share a burden. Paul acknowledges something we sometimes hesitate to admit: there are moments when we simply do not know how to pray. Yet our inability to find the right words does not prevent God from hearing us. The Holy Spirit intercedes for us according to God’s will (Romans 8:27). Even when we cannot articulate our pain, we are not left to carry it alone.

Consider Hannah, whose anguish was so deep that she prayed silently, moving her lips without speaking aloud (1 Samuel 1:13). God heard her heart. Likewise, David confessed, “I am weary with my groaning” (Psalm 6:6). Scripture never suggests that genuine faith requires us to hide our exhaustion or manufacture words of praise when we are hurting.

So if you are standing in the hallway today, overwhelmed and unable to pray, remember this: God does not require eloquent prayers from exhausted hearts. Sometimes a whispered “Help me, Lord” is all you can manage. And when even those words fail, the Spirit is still interceding. You may have no words left, but you are never without an Advocate. Praise the Lord.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, when my burdens leave me speechless, remind me that You understand my heart. Thank You for the Holy Spirit who intercedes when I cannot pray. Strengthen me in my weakness and help me rest in Your loving care. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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