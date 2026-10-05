With the U.S. midterm elections set for November 3rd, Jamaican-American voters are being urged to check their registration, understand what is on their ballot and make a plan to vote.

Attorney-at-law Marlon Hill joined Jamaicans.com Live to break down what voters need to know ahead of the election, from registration deadlines and voting by mail to understanding judges, constitutional amendments and the many state and local races that can easily be overlooked.

For Hill, the importance of voting comes down to something very practical: who gets to make decisions about your money and the laws that affect your life.

“We migrate, we work so hard as nurses and teachers and doctors and lawyers and security, farm workers. We work so hard, and we pay taxes,” Hill said.

“The government does two things. They pass a budget with your money or they pass laws that impact your life. Those are two main things. So if you’re not voting, you’re basically saying, ‘Do whatever you want with my money.’ Or, ‘Pass whatever laws you want.’”

“You are essentially by voting passing on your power to somebody to manage your money and to pass laws that impact you.”

Know the Rules and Deadlines Where You Live

One of Hill’s first messages was that election rules vary by state, making it important for voters to know the requirements where they live.

He challenged Jamaicans to take responsibility not only for themselves but for their families.

“I wanna swear you in as the deputy supervisor of elections for your family,” Hill said. “You are in charge of getting everybody registered to vote and prepared in your family.”

That starts with checking your registration status and knowing your state’s deadline.

For voters in states and jurisdictions with significant Jamaican communities, some of the key registration deadlines for the November 3 election are as follows:

For voters in Florida, Georgia and Texas, Monday, October 5th, 2026 is the registration deadline, making it especially important to check your status immediately if you have not yet registered.

New Jersey: October 13th, 2026

Maryland: October 13th, 2026 for advance voter registration. Eligible voters may also register during early voting and on Election Day.

Washington, DC: October 13th, 2026 for advance registration. Same-day registration is available during early voting and on Election Day.

Pennsylvania: October 19th, 2026

Virginia: October 23rd, 2026 for regular registration. Eligible voters who miss the deadline may use same-day registration beginning October 24 and cast a provisional ballot.

New York: October 24th, 2026

Hill also encouraged voters who are already registered to make sure their information is current. If you have moved or changed your address, or if your signature has changed significantly over time, those details may need to be updated.

Voters should check with their state or local election authority for the rules that apply where they live.

There Is Much More Than Congress on the Ballot

While national attention tends to focus on Congress, Hill stressed that midterm ballots can include decisions much closer to home.

Depending on the state and locality, voters may be choosing attorneys general, state legislators, mayors, commissioners and other local officials. They may also encounter judicial races or questions about whether judges should remain on the bench.

“Not everybody are lawyers,” Hill said, describing the questions he often receives from voters confronted with unfamiliar names on their ballots. “‘Marlon, I don’t know these people. Who are these judges? Supreme Court judges, district court of appeal, circuit court, county court.’”

The way judges reach the ballot varies by state and court. Some are elected, while others may be appointed and later face voters in retention elections.

Hill encouraged voters not to simply skip those sections because they do not recognise the names. Research the candidates, look at their professional backgrounds and experience, and seek out credible information about their records.

The same applies to constitutional amendments and other ballot questions, which can sometimes be lengthy or difficult to understand.

Hill walked viewers through one such question during the interview, demonstrating why taking time to review a sample ballot before Election Day can make the process less overwhelming.

Voting by Mail? Know the Deadlines

For voters planning to vote by mail, Hill stressed the importance of knowing both the request and return requirements in their state.

In Florida, the deadline for election officials to receive a request for a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the November 3rd election is October 22nd, 2026.

Hill’s advice was simple: “Don’t wait that long.”

During the interview, he used his own ballot to demonstrate the process, including completing the required information, signing the ballot envelope and ensuring contact details are included where appropriate.

Florida voters can also track the status of their vote-by-mail ballot through their county Supervisor of Elections, allowing them to see when it was sent, received and counted.

Because vote-by-mail rules differ across the country, voters outside Florida should check with their own state or local election authority for the applicable deadlines and procedures.

U.S. Citizens Living in Jamaica Can Vote Too

Hill also highlighted a group that may not realise they can participate: eligible U.S. citizens currently living outside the United States.

“There are thousands of U.S. citizens of Jamaican descent living overseas, Janice, in Montego Bay, in Mandeville, in Kingston right now. They can vote in this midterm election as well.”

The Federal Voting Assistance Program, or FVAP, provides voting assistance to U.S. citizens living overseas as well as active-duty members of the military and their eligible family members.

For overseas citizens, voting eligibility and the ballot they receive are generally connected to their last U.S. residence, although specific rules vary by state.

U.S. citizens abroad can visit FVAP.gov to find their state’s requirements, register where eligible and request an absentee ballot.`

Watch the full segment with attorney Marlon Hill for his walkthrough of the 2026 midterm ballot, voting deadlines and what voters should research before November 3rd.

Do Your Homework Before Election Day

Perhaps Hill’s strongest advice was not to wait until you are standing in the voting booth to figure out what is on your ballot.

“It is a lot. I recognize that,” he said. “But it’s no excuse for you to throw up your hands and not vote because you just don’t know.”

He encouraged voters to talk to people they trust and use the communities they are already part of to learn more.

“Your walking club, your people that you exercise with, your people that you play dominoes with, your book club, the people that you worship with, right? Ask them, talk to them.”

Resources such as the League of Women Voters, local newspapers, community organisations and election authorities can also help voters understand candidates and ballot questions. Those without reliable internet access can use resources available through their public library.

Hill also cautioned against blindly following voting recommendations circulated through social media or messaging apps.

“Be very curious, ask questions, ask people to explain why they’re voting a particular way.”

“Don’t just take the recommendations by WhatsApp, texts or by email,” he said. “Ask why.”

One of the simplest tools is a sample ballot. Reviewing it at home gives voters time to research unfamiliar races, judges and ballot questions without the pressure of making those decisions for the first time at the polls.

“Use that sample ballot,” Hill advised. “Do your homework at home in your privacy.”

His final message to Jamaican-American voters was equally direct.

“We want you to go and vote confidently. It’s very important for the growth and development of the Jamaican community. Please, let’s step up to the plate.”