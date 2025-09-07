Why Jamaica Froze Shipping to the U.S. (and What It Means for You)

Jamaica Post has announced a suspension of package and parcel shipments to the United States. This step follows recent changes in U.S. customs policy that ended the long-standing “de minimis” exemption, which previously allowed duty-free entry for packages under $800. The move is temporary, but it raises immediate questions for Jamaicans, U.S. residents, and businesses that depend on cross-border trade.

While parcels are affected, regular mail services such as letters, postcards, business documents, and other non-goods items are still being delivered as usual.

Why Jamaica Stopped Package Shipping

The suspension is linked to a new U.S. executive order that ended duty-free treatment for lower-value imports. Postal operators worldwide, including in Europe and Asia, have taken similar steps as they wait for clear instructions on how customs duties will be calculated, collected, and transmitted.

Jamaica Post acted quickly after receiving official notice from U.S. authorities. Until the systems are updated, parcels containing goods will not be accepted for shipment.

What Still Moves Without Delay

Not everything has stopped. If you are sending or receiving the following items, your mail will continue to flow normally:

Letters

Postcards

Business documents

Official papers

Any type of correspondence without goods inside

These categories bypass customs, so they are not affected by the suspension.

How This Affects Online Shopping

For people who buy items from Jamaican online stores or sellers who use platforms like Etsy or Amazon, shipments may be delayed until Jamaica Post resumes service. Businesses that rely on sending small packages to the U.S. will face immediate challenges.

Customers in the U.S. who usually order Jamaican-made products such as clothing, snacks, or craft items may need to wait until a new system is in place.

Possible Costs When Shipping Resumes

Once shipments restart, packages may carry new duties or taxes. The removal of the $800 exemption means many items could become more expensive for U.S. buyers. This will likely impact:

Small businesses in Jamaica that sell directly to American customers

Families who ship household goods or gifts

Online shoppers in the U.S. who buy from Jamaican sellers

How Long Will It Last?

Jamaica Post has described the suspension as temporary, but no clear end date has been given. Much depends on when U.S. Customs finalizes new procedures and how quickly postal operators can adjust.

Commercial couriers such as DHL, FedEx, and UPS continue to deliver, but they are expected to calculate and collect any new duties directly.

What You Can Do Now

If you need to send something urgently from Jamaica to the U.S.:

Stick to letters, documents, or postcards through Jamaica Post

Use commercial couriers for goods, keeping in mind extra costs

Wait for updates from Jamaica Post about when normal parcel service will return

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still send letters to the U.S. from Jamaica?

Yes. Regular mail such as letters, postcards, and business documents continues to flow without interruption.

What happens to packages already in transit?

Packages that were shipped before the suspension are expected to continue through the system, but delays may occur as customs rules are being updated.

Can I send gifts to family in the U.S.?

At this time, gifts and other goods are included in the suspension. Only letters and documents can be sent through Jamaica Post.

Are private courier services still delivering to the U.S.?

Yes. Companies like DHL, FedEx, and UPS continue to ship, but they may apply new customs charges or duties on packages.

When will Jamaica Post resume normal shipping to the U.S.?

No official date has been announced. The suspension is temporary and depends on when U.S. Customs finalizes its new system and Jamaica Post adjusts.

Photo – Deposit Photos