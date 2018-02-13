Jamaican actress Parisa Fitz-Henley to star in ‘Prince Harry & Meghan Markle” movie

The Jamaican-born American actress Paris Fitz-Henley has been chosen to take the lead role as Meghan Markle in the Lifetime television network movie “Prince Harry & Meghan”. Fitz-Henley is a former Miss Jamaica Fashion Model winner. The film, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” will tell the story of the whirlwind romance between the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and Markle, the bride-to-be. It will explore the couple’s history from when they first met, through the beginnings of their courtship when they were able to keep their relationship a secret, and finally to the intense media attention they received concerning the fact that Meghan is a divorced American actress. The prince will be played by actor Murray Fraser. The couple will wed on May 19, 2018, and the film is scheduled to air sometime in the spring.

Fitz-Henley has recently performed in “Midnight Texas,” a series on the NBC television network, and has also appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.” She is best known for portraying Reva Connors in Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.” Fitz-Henley was born on July 22, 1977, in Kingston and attended St. Andrew High School. She is the cousin of Abka Fitz-Henley, frontman at Nationwide News Network, and Sharon Hay-Webster, a Jamaica Labor Party politician.

Source: Parisa Fitz-Henley, Instagram