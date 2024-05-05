1 Marriage Chess Move To Confuse Your Adversary

I did not grow up with an earthly dad. I never knew my dad since birth until Michelle encouraged me to try to find him. I cannot remember missing a dad, although I am sure I asked about him in my younger days. I remember when I started my search and found him through my last name search in Jamaica under HYATT. I was able to link my grandmother through a stranger with the last name as mine, HYATT. She helped me find my grandmother and then linked to my dad. I remember writing to him and sending a picture of myself and getting a letter from him with a picture of himself. It was a WOW moment as I could see me in the picture. It was a weird kind of feeling when we first spoke on the telephone, yet it was as if we have been speaking all along. It is an experience that nobody else can explain but me.

Little did I know that God had plans for me meeting my dad that I had no clue about. It wasn’t until a couple of years after meeting him that I discovered that he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. God made a move through me that has given me such peace as my dad is not longer alive. My dad passed away from cancer soon after we met in person. It is such a great feeling and always will be to think back at how God used me to lead my own dad, who I did not know and did not have a relationship with, to Christ. Yes, my dad accepted Christ prior to passing away. He is now in the hands of God and no longer experiencing pain. Instead he is experiencing paradise. I do not believe I could have done what God wanted me to do for my dad without me making that one POWER move.

Your adversary, the devil, does not want you to be free. He did not want me to be free so I could help lead my dad to Christ. The devil does not want you to be free in your marriage relationship. He wants to hold you and your spouse bound to all kinds of obstacles so you don’t make that one and only decision that will bring back the fire in your marriage relationship. It is a power move like when you are playing chess. It is that move that will take down and drive out any giant, including the devil himself out of your marriage relationship. It is that great decision to “Just Do It” like the Nike commercial says…..

Forgive Your Spouse

Had I not forgiven my dad I could not have the courage to introduce him to Christ. He would have possibly died in his sins. You need your spouse’s forgiveness and your spouse needs yours also. Unforgiveness put poison in the marriage relationship. Bad feelings held only destroy you as they keep you in a stuck place. When a wife or husband choose to not forgive each other the marriage relationship derails. Tension builds. Black clouds of hate, resentment, fear, anxiety and bad thoughts block the channel of love needed to have a great marriage. A clogged marriage artery only leads to a cancerous marriage relationship that may lead to death through divorce.

The good thing is that you don’t have to go down that ugly path that only destroys not only you and your spouse but your kids, in-laws, and other extended family and most of all grieves the one who created your beautiful marriage relationship in the first place. Forgiveness is a power tool that any spouse can choose to use to not only free one’s self but put the marriage relationship back on the right track. Stop drinking unforgiveness poison and expecting your spouse to die. You are only poisoning yourself and your marriage relationship. Huddle up and choose to forgive and continue on with a joyful and peaceful marriage relationship that you both have built up to this point. You can do it!

Contact information: Carim Hyatt’s Profile – edit (dot.cards)

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT: https://www.amazon.com/STAYING-MARRIE…

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Read all our marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Visit the Marriage Vantage Point website for great resources to help you and your spouse.

Listen to our weekly podcasts.

Photo – Deposit Photos