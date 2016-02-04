American Music Critics Mistake Jamaican Patois for “Gibberish” on Rihanna’s New Single

Some American music critics inadvertently exposed their ignorance of Jamaican culture by referring to Rihanna’s latest single “Work” as devolving into “gibberish.” In fact, Rihanna is speaking Jamaican patois, which is a language based on English that includes West African influences. Originating in the 17th century when slaves imported from West and Central Africa heard, learned and made their own the English spoken by their colonial masters. “Work” is not the first American hit song to feature Jamaican patois: Kendrick Lamar uses it on “Blacker the Berry,” Kanye West and GOOD Music use it on “Mercy”, and Damien Marley’s “Road to Zion” with rapper Nas also features the language. While Rihanna is the latest high-profile musician to utilize Jamaican patois, Bob Marley, Shaggy, Beenie Man and Sean Paul also brought the language to the American mainstream over the years.
“Work” is the lead single from Rihanna’s long awaited ANTi album. “Work,” samples the classic “Sail Away Riddim,” a 1998 Jamaican reggae riddim by Jamaican singer Richie Stephens.
Below are the lyric from “Work” which is produced by
WORK
Featuring: Drake
Produced By: Kuk Harrell & Boi-1da
Album: ANTi
[Hook: Rihanna]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
[Verse 1: Rihanna]
Dry! …Me a desert him
Nuh time to have you lurking
Him ah go act like he nuh like it
You know I dealt with you the nicest
Nuh body touch me you nuh righteous
Nuh badda, text me in a crisis
I believed all of your dreams, adoration
You took my heart and my keys and my patience
You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
All that I wanted from you was to give me
Something that I never had
Something that you’ve never seen
Something that you’ve never been!
Mmmmm!
But I wake up and act like nothing’s wrong
Just get ready fi…
[Hook: Rihanna]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Ner ner ner ner ner ner!
When yuh ago learn learn learn learn learn learn!
Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!
[Verse 2: Rihanna]
Beg you something please
Baby don’t you leave
Don’t leave me stuck here in the streets, uh huh
If I get another chance to
I will never, no never neglect you
I mean who am I to hold your past against you?
I just hope that it gets to you
I hope that you see this through
I hope that you see this true
What can I say?
Please recognize I’m tryin’, babe!!!
I have to
[Hook: Rihanna]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
[Verse 3: Drake]
Yeah, okay
You need to get done, done, done, done at work, come over
We just need to slow the motion
Don’t give that away to no one
Long distance, I need you
When I see potential I just gotta see it through
If you had a twin, I would still choose you
I don’t wanna rush into it, if it’s too soon
But I know you need to get done, done, done, done
If you come over
Sorry if I’m way less friendly
I got niggas tryna end me, oh
I spilled all my emotions tonight, I’m sorry
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’
How many more shots until you’re rollin’?
We just need a face to face
You could pick the time and the place
You spent some time away
Now you need to forward and give me all the…
[Hook: Rihanna & Drake]
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He se me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
[Outro: Rihanna]
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Mmmmm, mmmmm