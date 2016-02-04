American Music Critics Mistake Jamaican Patois for “Gibberish” on Rihanna’s New Single

Some American music critics inadvertently exposed their ignorance of Jamaican culture by referring to Rihanna’s latest single “Work” as devolving into “gibberish.” In fact, Rihanna is speaking Jamaican patois, which is a language based on English that includes West African influences. Originating in the 17th century when slaves imported from West and Central Africa heard, learned and made their own the English spoken by their colonial masters. “Work” is not the first American hit song to feature Jamaican patois: Kendrick Lamar uses it on “Blacker the Berry,” Kanye West and GOOD Music use it on “Mercy”, and Damien Marley’s “Road to Zion” with rapper Nas also features the language. While Rihanna is the latest high-profile musician to utilize Jamaican patois, Bob Marley, Shaggy, Beenie Man and Sean Paul also brought the language to the American mainstream over the years.

“Work” is the lead single from Rihanna’s long awaited ANTi album. “Work,” samples the classic “Sail Away Riddim,” a 1998 Jamaican reggae riddim by Jamaican singer Richie Stephens.

Below are the lyric from “Work” which is produced by

WORK

Featuring: Drake

Produced By: Kuk Harrell & Boi-1da

Album: ANTi

[Hook: Rihanna]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

He see me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

When you ah guh

Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Meh nuh cyar if him

Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting

[Verse 1: Rihanna]

Dry! …Me a desert him

Nuh time to have you lurking

Him ah go act like he nuh like it

You know I dealt with you the nicest

Nuh body touch me you nuh righteous

Nuh badda, text me in a crisis

I believed all of your dreams, adoration

You took my heart and my keys and my patience

You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration

You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation

All that I wanted from you was to give me

Something that I never had

Something that you’ve never seen

Something that you’ve never been!

Mmmmm!

But I wake up and act like nothing’s wrong

Just get ready fi…

[Hook: Rihanna]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

He see me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Ner ner ner ner ner ner!

When yuh ago learn learn learn learn learn learn!

Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!

[Verse 2: Rihanna]

Beg you something please

Baby don’t you leave

Don’t leave me stuck here in the streets, uh huh

If I get another chance to

I will never, no never neglect you

I mean who am I to hold your past against you?

I just hope that it gets to you

I hope that you see this through

I hope that you see this true

What can I say?

Please recognize I’m tryin’, babe!!!

I have to

[Hook: Rihanna]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

He see me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

When you ah guh

Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Meh nuh cyar if him

Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting

[Verse 3: Drake]

Yeah, okay

You need to get done, done, done, done at work, come over

We just need to slow the motion

Don’t give that away to no one

Long distance, I need you

When I see potential I just gotta see it through

If you had a twin, I would still choose you

I don’t wanna rush into it, if it’s too soon

But I know you need to get done, done, done, done

If you come over

Sorry if I’m way less friendly

I got niggas tryna end me, oh

I spilled all my emotions tonight, I’m sorry

Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’

How many more shots until you’re rollin’?

We just need a face to face

You could pick the time and the place

You spent some time away

Now you need to forward and give me all the…

[Hook: Rihanna & Drake]

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He said me haffi

Work, work, work, work, work, work

He se me do mi

Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!

So me put in

Work, work, work, work, work, work

When you ah guh

Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Meh nuh cyar if him

Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting

[Outro: Rihanna]

Mmmmm, mmmmm

Mmmmm, mmmmm

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Mmmmm, mmmmm