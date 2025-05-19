5 Things to Know About the Re-Released Bob Marley Documentary

Bob Marley’s 80th birthday is being honored with the re-release of MARLEY, the acclaimed 2012 documentary that explores the life and legacy of the reggae legend. Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious about his story, here’s what you need to know about this special release.

1. A New Look at Bob Marley’s Life

Originally released in 2012, MARLEY was directed by Kevin Macdonald and has been called the most complete film about Bob Marley’s journey. It blends rare footage, intimate interviews, and personal stories from family and close friends. With this re-release, the film is being updated for 2025 with additional content and broader availability.

2. What’s New in the 80th Edition?

The re-released version includes over two hours of never-before-seen interviews, giving fans even more insight into Bob’s life, music, and spiritual beliefs. The added material features commentary from key people in Marley’s life—including fellow musicians, children, and collaborators—making this release feel fresh even for those who’ve already seen the original.

The special 80th Collector’s Edition will be available on DVD, streaming, and through select retailers like Amazon and independent record shops.

3. Global Streaming Rollout Begins July 15, 2025

While domestic streaming is already underway, international fans will get access on July 15, 2025. The wide release reflects Marley’s global fan base and ongoing impact across cultures, languages, and generations.

4. A Deeper Dive into His Roots and Struggles

The documentary doesn’t shy away from tough topics, including Marley’s biracial identity and his battle with cancer. It highlights his rise from modest beginnings in Jamaica to becoming a worldwide music icon. His message of peace, love, and justice is at the heart of the film, and viewers will see how his faith in Rastafari influenced not only his music but his way of life.

5. Tuff Gong and Ziggy Marley Lead the Project

The 2025 re-release is led by Ziggy Marley and the family-run Tuff Gong Worldwide, Bob Marley’s official label and brand. Tuff Gong continues to protect and share Marley’s music and message through music releases, documentaries, and cultural projects.

Why This Documentary Still Matters Today

Bob Marley’s influence remains powerful today. His music catalog continues to break records, with LEGEND being the best-selling reggae album of all time. In 2025, a new album of Marley’s reimagined songs even won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. Marley’s songs like “Three Little Birds” and “Could You Be Loved” have each passed 1 billion streams on Spotify, proof that his message is still reaching new listeners every day.

If you’ve never watched MARLEY, or it’s been a while, the 2025 edition is the perfect way to reconnect with his story.