Renowned 1990s Jamaican dancehall deejay Spragga Benz recently premiered his ‘Unbelievable’ movie, at the Cultural Center in Miramar, Florida. The event featured a glamorous red-carpet event attended by the film’s distinguished cast and a host of A-list celebrities, including Ky-Mani Marley (son of the late reggae icon Bob Marley), Everton Blender, Mad Cobra, Jahshii, fashion designer Jenelle Alexia, and Aiesha Barrett (daughter of the late Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett, bandleader of Bob Marley & the Wailers).

About Carlton Grant, aka Spragga Benz

Born Carlton Grant in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in the city’s gritty Craig Town community, Spragga Benz emerged on the 1990s dancehall scene with a series of hit songs that have become timeless classics. His slender physique earned him the nickname ‘Spaghetti’, which later evolved into ‘Spragga’.

In the early days of dancehall, Jamaican deejays, known as ‘toasters’, were often nurtured and popularised by sound systems that featured them on riddims at dancehall sessions across Jamaica. A sound system comprises a massive set of speakers, amplifiers, turntables, and other related equipment, typically operated by selectors, engineers, and toasters/emcees.

Spragga’s career began in earnest around 1991 when he deejayed for a sound system called ‘La Benz’, leading to his full stage name, Spragga Benz. He gained prominence with tracks like ‘Jack It Up’, ‘Tings a Gwan’, ‘Dolly House’, ‘She Nuh Ready Yet’, ‘A1 Lover’, and ‘Please Me’ (featuring Nadine Sutherland), becoming a household name in dancehall circles both in Jamaica and internationally.

‘Unbelievable’: A Romantic Comedy-Drama

Directed by Cleon A. James and produced by Top Notch Vision Films in collaboration with Spragga’s Red Square Productions, ‘Unbelievable’ was filmed in South Florida. The cast includes the multi-talented Charmaine Fenton, award-winning actress Merlisa Determined, and popular DJ Supa Twitch.

Supporting performances feature Miramar City Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, Charmaine Dixon, Jenelle Alexia, Suzanne Mari, runway model Crystal Rodriguez, vloggers Gia Simone and Tamika Walker, Mikey Million, Laa Lee, Benzly Hype, and Alecia King.

‘Unbelievable’ follows the lives of married couple Christopher (Spragga Benz) and Faith (Charmaine Fenton) as they navigate the challenges and emotional trials of infertility and terminal illness. The film presents several plot twists, encouraging audiences to experience the story firsthand.

Following its star-studded premiere in Miramar, Florida, ‘Unbelievable’ is scheduled for screenings in several other U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2025, the film is set for international release before becoming available on various streaming platforms.