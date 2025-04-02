Cocoa Tea was one of Jamaica’s most beloved reggae artists, passed away on March 11, 2024, in Broward, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 65. His wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed his passing, sharing that he had been battling lymphoma since 2019 and had also been struggling with pneumonia in recent months. Despite his passing, his songs continue to light up dance floors and bring people together. Here are five Cocoa Tea songs that are guaranteed to make any Jamaican get up and dance.

1. I Lost My Sonia (1983)

This track tells the story of heartbreak, yet its infectious rhythm makes it impossible to stay still. Sung over the popular Diseases riddim, the song captures the pain of losing love while maintaining a lively energy. Cocoa Tea’s expressive vocals and the song’s bouncing beat create a bittersweet dancehall favorite.

2. Pirate’s Anthem (1988)

A powerful collaboration with Shabba Ranks and Home T, this track highlights the struggles of underground radio stations that played reggae music. The song’s bold lyrics and deep bassline make it a standout, while the blend of Cocoa Tea’s melodic singing and Shabba Ranks’ rough delivery creates an unforgettable sound. It remains a dancehall classic that keeps people moving.

3. Rikers Island (1990)

Cocoa Tea uses this song to caution young people about making poor choices that could land them in prison. Inspired by the harsh realities of incarceration, the track urges listeners to focus on education and hard work. Despite its serious message, the song’s lively rhythm, produced by Steely & Clevie, ensures it remains a popular tune for reggae lovers.

4. Tune In (1986)

Originally recorded as a special request for a Canadian sound system, “Tune In” quickly became one of Cocoa Tea’s most beloved hits. The song celebrates reggae’s global reach, calling out listeners from countries like England, America, and Japan. Its smooth flow and groovy beat make it an essential song for any reggae dance session.

5. She Loves Me Now (1993)

A timeless love song, “She Loves Me Now” tells the story of a man finally winning the heart of a woman he pursued. The track’s gentle yet infectious rhythm, along with Cocoa Tea’s heartfelt vocals, makes it a favorite for slow dancing and singalongs. It remains one of his most recognizable and cherished songs.

Cocoa Tea’s music continues to bring people together. His timeless songs keep the reggae spirit alive and will always have you dancing.