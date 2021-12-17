Best of Jamaica in Atlanta 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Atlanta” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Atlanta area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Atlanta area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Atlanta area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Atlanta” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Royal Caribbean Bakery, 4859 Memorial Dr # A, Stone Mountain, GA 30083, United States, Phone: +1 404-299-7714

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Caribbean Farmers Market

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: The Spicy Hill Restaurant, 1544 Tara Rd Suite C, Jonesboro, GA 30238

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: The Atlanta Jamaican Independence Ball

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: The Atlanta Jamaican Association Fun Day

Are you a winner? Use our press release template and let the world know you are a winner. Click here to download the template.

Photo – Deposit Photos