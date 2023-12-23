Best of Jamaica in Miami 2023 Winners

The results from the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in Miami”. What is the best restaurant in Miami? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in Miami? This and many other questions are answered in the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” survey results.

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Hammonds



WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Ms Mac @ F and M Grocers



WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

TIE: Jamaica House

TIE: Donna’s

TIE: Hammond’s Bakery

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JERK CHICKEN?

TIE: Church’s

TIE: Jamaica House