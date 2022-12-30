Best of Jamaica in Washington DC 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Washington DC” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Washington DC area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Washington DC area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Washington DC area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Washington DC” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Negril The Jamaican Eatery, 2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001, United States

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: The Caribbean Market, 7505 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912, United States

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Pimento Grill, 4405 Bowen Rd SE, Washington, DC 20019 – (202) 582-6595

Photo – Deposit Photos