Buju Banton’s Pop-Up Shop In Miami – Everything You Need To Know

The first “Everything BB” pop-up shop that will be open in Miami, Florida, from November 29 through December 1, 2019, will be one of three planned pop-ups from Buju Banton’s Gargamel Music operation. The shop will feature Banton’s official line of clothing. The first shop will launch at a temporary location in Wynwood Miami and is expected to give Banton’s fans the opportunity to buy the musician’s official merchandise. The pop-up is also expected to offer some exclusive items from the upcoming line of merchandise for 2020. The brand “Everything BB” was created in 2017 prior to Banton’s release from a United States prison. Products from the line brand can be bought at the singer’s official website and at performances on his “Long Walk to Freedom” concert tour.

The official website for the line of merchandise states that “Everything BB” offers “a message of love, peace, and music through fashion. ”The website also states that the line” has embarked on a tedious journey to communicate his message through pieces that are representative of his music and our culture.’ Representatives from :Everything BB” have stated that the pop-ups will offer another method for making the link with customers stronger than is available through an online relationship. The official word is that “the line is ‘perfect for those who identify with a conscious lifestyle and silently want to make a statement without speaking.” Banton released his branded merchandise in June of 2019 with a line of t-shirts developed in collaboration with Supreme, an apparel firm. These shirts can be purchased in various colors, including white, red, green, orange, and black. The shirts feature the singer’s image and the phrase “Supreme forward even stand firm, Jah Love” on the back. The shirts are currently available for purchase online and cost between US$100 and US$147.

The first pop-up will be open on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 pm ES; Saturday November 30, 2019, from 10 am to 8 pm EST; and Sunday December 1, 2019, from 11 am to 6pm EST, at Wynwood Block in Miami, 2621 NW 2nd Avenue

Photo Source: Instagram