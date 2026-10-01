For generations of Jamaicans, the National Stadium has been the backdrop to some of the country’s biggest moments, from historic sporting events and state occasions to performances by international superstars. Stevie Wonder and The Jackson 5 are among the legendary acts who have graced its stage, and on October 18th, another global superstar will join that history.

Cardi B will headline BZR WKND Jamaica 2026 at the National Stadium in Kingston, marking her first stadium concert in the Caribbean. The Grammy-winning rapper will be joined by R&B star Keyshia Cole, with Spice serving as host and Ding Dong, Malie Donn, Stalk Ashley and Shaneil Muir among the Jamaican acts on the growing Cardi B & Friends bill.

The concert comes at an interesting moment for the 64-year-old venue. As plans advance to transform the National Stadium into a modern, world-class sporting and entertainment facility, Cardi B & Friends could offer a glimpse of a renewed era in which Kingston once again becomes a regular stop for some of the biggest names in international entertainment.

Cardi B Makes Caribbean Stadium Debut

The concert will mark Cardi B’s first-ever headlining stadium performance in the Caribbean, following a major year that included her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour, her first full headlining arena tour and the biggest tour of her career to date.

Still, Cardi appears to be approaching Jamaica differently. Speaking during a livestream about the upcoming show, she acknowledged the reputation of Jamaican audiences and the preparation she believes the performance will require.

“Jamaica is another ball game. Let me tell you something, Jamaicans are very hard to impress. That is a tough crowd to please.”

She said rehearsals would begin in the final week of September, adding, “I need to catch my breath. I need to go to the gym. I need to get back in motion.”

While it will be her first performance on the island, Cardi already has ties to Jamaican music and some of its biggest stars. During the April 14th Florida stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, she brought out Vybz Kartel for a surprise appearance, while her friendship with BZR WKND host Spice goes back several years.

Anticipation has been building since Cardi was announced as headliner, with organisers confirming that the first two early-bird ticket tiers have already sold out.

Following Some Legendary Footsteps

For older generations of Jamaican concertgoers, seeing major international stars take the stage at the National Stadium is nothing new.

In March 1975, The Jackson 5, including a young Michael Jackson, performed at the Stadium on a bill that also included Bob Marley and The Wailers. Later that same year, Stevie Wonder headlined the historic Wonder Dream Concert there, alongside Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. The concert would become particularly significant as the final performance together by the three original Wailers.

Three years later, the Stadium was the setting for another defining moment in Jamaican music history: the 1978 One Love Peace Concert, where Bob Marley famously brought political rivals Michael Manley and Edward Seaga together onstage.

The venue’s role as a major concert stage has ebbed and flowed in the decades since, but it has never completely disappeared. Buju Banton made his highly anticipated return to the stage there with Long Walk to Freedom in 2019, while BZR WKND staged its inaugural event at the Stadium in 2023 with Chris Brown & Friends.

A New Era for the National Stadium?

Cardi B’s arrival also comes as plans move forward to transform the National Stadium into a modern, world-class venue.

The redevelopment is expected to increase permanent seating capacity to 37,500, provide roof coverage and shade for every seat and introduce hospitality boxes and lounges, dedicated media and broadcast facilities, meeting spaces and improved spectator amenities. For concerts, the redesigned Stadium is expected to accommodate up to 50,000 patrons using the stands and field.

The ambitions extend beyond sport. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange has said the new facility will significantly change how Jamaicans experience both sporting and entertainment events at the Stadium. Detailed design work is now under way, with major construction scheduled to begin in July/August 2027 and completion targeted for 2029.

The investment signals an ambition not simply to modernise an ageing facility, but to position Jamaica to compete for major international sporting and entertainment events. Grange recently reinforced that goal during a visit by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, saying that once the redevelopment is completed, Jamaica will be “open for business” for international sporting events.

And there may be no more fitting exchange to capture that ambition than one already taking place between Cardi B and Jamaica.

Cardi B has already begun building anticipation for the concert, sharing a video vibing to Vybz Kartel before asking, “Jamaica, are you ready?” Minister Grange’s response: “Jamaica is ready!”