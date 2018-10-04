On this day in Jamaican History: Stevie Wonder performs with Bob Marley & The Wailers

On October 4, 1975, singer Stevie Wonder performed in Kingston, Jamaica with Bob Marley & The Wailers. The concert benefitted the Jamaican Institute for the Blind.

The Wonder Dream Concert was held at National Stadium In Kingston Headlined by Stevie Wonder, the concert included Bob Marley and The Wailers and Marley’s former bandmates Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. The concert is sometimes called the Wailers Reunion Show because it was the first time the original Wailers performed together since 1973. It was also the last time they would perform together. Third World was the opening act, and although Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes were scheduled to perform, they did not appear.

For his encore, Stevie Wonder called for Bob Marley to join him on stage where they played “I Shot the Sheriff” and “Superstition” together. In another remarkable moment, the concert audience watched the last performance of the original Wailers first hit song “Simmer Down,” which was originally released in 1964.

The Wonder Dream concert came just a year after Bob Marley played with Marvin Gaye at the Caribe Theater and at National Stadium. Marley, Tosh, and Bunny Wailer each performed solo material as well as performing together.

The Wailers played, in order, Rastaman Chant, Nice Time, Simmer Down, One Love, Dream Land, Fighting Against Convictions, Mark Of The Beast, You Can’t Blame The Youth, Whatcha Gonna Do?. So Jah She. No Woman, No Cry. And Jah Live/

Stevie Wonder and his band then performed, in order, Golden Lady / Too High. You And I. Too Shy To Say / As All In Love Is Fair, Don’t You Worry ’bout A Thing, Drum Solo, Boogie On Reggae Woman, I Was Made to Love Her, Earth Angel, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg / I Heard It Through the Grapevine / Uptight (Everything’s Alright) / Respect / What’d I Say. My Cherie Amour, Fingertips, You Haven’t Done Nothin’, Living for the City, and You Are the Sunshine of My Life.

Then followed the encore performance of I Shot the Sheriff and Superstition by Wonder and Marley together.

