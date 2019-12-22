Chef Noel Cunningham Sorrel Sangria Recipe

Beverage Recipes

by Chef Noel Cunningham
Sorrel better known as hibiscus is a popular drink during Christmas in Jamaica. Our sorrel drink is usually somewhat similar to sangria except for the use of fruits. We spike ours with rum and wine. But for this recipe, I’m adding one of my favorite red wines along with fruit cocktail. What I love about sangria is that you can snack on the drunken fruits even after the drink is finish.

Serves: 4
Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sorrel juice
  • 1 ½ cup red wine ( I used cabernet merlot)
  • 1 canned fruit cocktail
  • Garnish: mint leaves, lime wedge and strawberries (optional)
  • Sorrel Juice
  • 9 cups of water
  • 6 pimento berries
  • 1 ounce ginger
  • 5 ounces sorrel, washed
  • 1 cup of sugar

Directions

  • For the sorrel: Bring water, pimento, and ginger to a rapid boil then add sorrel, turn the flame off, cover with a lid and allow to cool then sweetened with sugar.

For the Sangria

  • Combine 2 cups of sweetened sorrel with red wine then in a glass add fruit cocktail and top with sorrel and wine mixture. Garnish if desired and enjoy.

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

