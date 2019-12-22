Chef Noel Cunningham Sorrel Sangria Recipe

Sorrel better known as hibiscus is a popular drink during Christmas in Jamaica. Our sorrel drink is usually somewhat similar to sangria except for the use of fruits. We spike ours with rum and wine. But for this recipe, I’m adding one of my favorite red wines along with fruit cocktail. What I love about sangria is that you can snack on the drunken fruits even after the drink is finish.
Serves: 4
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups sorrel juice
- 1 ½ cup red wine ( I used cabernet merlot)
- 1 canned fruit cocktail
- Garnish: mint leaves, lime wedge and strawberries (optional)
- Sorrel Juice
- 9 cups of water
- 6 pimento berries
- 1 ounce ginger
- 5 ounces sorrel, washed
- 1 cup of sugar
Directions
- For the sorrel: Bring water, pimento, and ginger to a rapid boil then add sorrel, turn the flame off, cover with a lid and allow to cool then sweetened with sugar.
For the Sangria
- Combine 2 cups of sweetened sorrel with red wine then in a glass add fruit cocktail and top with sorrel and wine mixture. Garnish if desired and enjoy.
