Doctor Blossom O’Meally-Nelson has been described as a bundle of energy and achievements – educator, management consultant, environmentalist, intuitive coach, mentor and mediator, author. She attributes her catalogue of successes to her approach – cooperation and dialogue.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Education, she has made service her guiding principle. She was a founding member of the National Development Foundation of Jamaica, established to promote and support small businesses; the Jamaica Conservation and Develop Trust, devoted to the conservation of our natural environment; the Workforce Development Consortium, for the skills training of young persons to equip them for employment in the global workforce.

O’Meally-Nelson has the distinction of being the first Postmaster General of Jamaica and her love for the human resources development through education, led her to becoming the Pro-Chancellor for the University of Technology, Jamaica’s second largest university, where she served for 17 years. A Pro-Chancellor is like the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or the Vice-Chairman of a company.

Despite her outstanding record of achievements, she still regards her two sons – Dudley and Chris Stokes – as her most outstanding accomplishments. They are the internationally-acclaimed pioneers of Jamaica’s Bobsleigh Team. Jamaica, a tropical country, entered the 1988 Winter Calgary Olympics Games, and was immortalised in the 1993 Disney movie Cool Runnings. The country has continued to compete.

