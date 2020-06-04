Feel like you’re in Jamaica with this Island Life Instagram Filter - Jamaicans.com

Kylie Jenner launched her lip kit Instagram (IG) filter in November 2018 and got IG buzzing as everyone was trying out the new lippies. Rihanna shined bright like a diamond with hers in honor of her Diamond Ball in late 2018. Other popular AR filters have come from Ariana Grande and the NBA.

As Instagram continues to fight with SnapChat for attention, creating new features will continue to pop up to engage users. Jamaican Travel blogger Jhunelle Jureidini of Simplylocal.life launched her an IG filter last summer.

In May 2018, Instagram launched a program through Spark AR Community that would allow brands, public figures, celebrities and popular creators to create their own custom filters. It’s a beta program with around 20,000 users, so expect more filters to be launched in the coming months. After two initial project trials and denials, Jhunelle continued to build on her new knowledge. The third time proved to be the charm when her ‘Tropic Shades’ lens got a stamp of approval on June 20th, 2019.

Here’s how to access the filter:

Go to Instagram and select camera mode. Tap the smiley face on the far right side of the capture button.

Her face-detection AR sunglasses frame is placed over users’ eyes in the rasta colours, red, green, and gold topped with the phrase ‘ISLAND LIFE’. It’s meant to provide a tropical vibe to anyone, no matter where in the world they are. To access the exclusive ‘Tropic Shades’, Instagram users would be required to follow her blog’s Instagram page @simplylocal.life then select the effect from the collection of facial recognition filters.

Today’s world is much more familiar with augmented reality (AR) as the technology develops. AI is usually a computer-generated image or animation on a user’s view, often for entertainment purposes.

Facial-detecting AR gained much popularity after their filter inclusion on the Snapchat social media platform in 2015, and even more so when later adopted by Instagram and Facebook. Jhunelle has seen potential in this growing trend and created a custom face filter which is now publicly available on Instagram.

Always keeping up with the latest digital marketing technology, Jhunelle learned that third-party filters would soon be accessible to companies worldwide.

“I’m always looking for new ways to promote Brand Jamaica,” she stated. “Creating custom Instagram filters is a unique way brands get to show their personality while building brand loyalty.” Jhunelle will offer augmented reality filters to brands once Instagram makes it widely available.

Jhunelle offers exclusive discounts and travel tips to locals and tourists about Jamaica through her blog at www.simplylocal.life .

Try her Island Life Instagram filter by following her @simplylocal.life on Instagram and accessing the filter menu.