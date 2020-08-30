One of the sad realities of today is to see parents looking down at their phones constantly while communication with their children remain absent. It’s a heart breaker to see this happening. We have the future generation emerging with little to no parent interaction. This article is not to point fingers but to alert. Why am I writing this? Because if this does not change soon, the future of children from preoccupied parents will catapult into a deep sea of disaster, with dysfunctional children grabbing at straws to stop from drowning in this life.

Smartphones and media have been around for a long time—sadly, so have been distracted parenting. Statistics show that aproximately 85 to 90 percent of a child’s brain growth happens by the age of five? And in future years, they learn who they are and how they fit in and they become aware of personal values and beliefs. These are the years parents are needed most.

But our children don’t get what they need from parents who constantly give their attention to lesser things. Unless parents really break away from the addiction of the phones, our children will end up hurt. Read these five dangers of a preoccupied parent:

THE CHILD’S EMOTIONAL GROWTH IS DANGEROUSLY COMPROMISED

When parents are preoccupied with the cellphone and not engaged with their children, the healthy outlet they need to express their emotions are compromised leading to behavioral issues. An engaged parent creates the atmosphere for the child to freely open up to speaking his or her heart. The parent also gets the great opportunity to teach the child accordingly.

THE CHILD GETS FEELINGS OF HAVING NO VALUE

The most effective way to build value in your child is to engage your child. Just the same the most damaging way to diminish a child’s value system is to neglect your child at the expense of being preoccupied by a cellphone. “Something else is of more importance than me” is what it says to your child. Self-worth builds in a child when a parent gives undivided attention to the child. Self-value reduces when a parent gives more attention to the phone and little to no attention to the child.

BRAIN GROWTH SLOWS RADICALLY

The cellphone is a wonderful tool when used appropriately and yes, we have important things that require the use of the cell, but using the cellphone as a buffer or a babysitter for the child is damaging to the child’s brain growth. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for children under 18 months and only two hours a day for children over the age of five, including teenagers. Time to re-evaluate! Is your child allowed on social media for a benefit or just so you can get time to be on yours idly? Never forget that you are your child’s greatest role model.

THE CHILD’S COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE HINDERED

Many parents develop the habit of trying to speak to their children while preoccupied with the cellphone. It is impossible to have genuine dialogue between a child and a preoccupied parent. A parent is a child’s ultimate teacher. The dinner table is the perfect place to have heart to heart talk and should be a no gadget zone. A child learns to communicate well when there is face to face, uninterrupted conversation between parent and child.

CHILD DOES NOT DEVELOP EMPATHY

When a parent is constantly too busy on facebook, twitter, Instagram or texting and the child needs genuine attention and does not get it, the message is “your problem is not mine.” The child is bound to struggle with developing empathy as growth occurs. A spilled juice, unfinished school assignment, or just wanting to talk, may seem like a small issue to the parent…………….but it is a big deal to the child.

“The cell can wait; great and needed moments with your children cannot.”

Photo: Deposit Photos