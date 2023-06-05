Five Jamaicans To Be Awarded At Fifth Annual Caribbean American Captains of Industry Gala

Five Jamaicans living in the Diaspora will be honored at the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF) Captains of Industry Gala on Sunday, June 18.

The Jamaican Awardees

The event, hosted by the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization will take place at the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The Jamaican honorees include:

Milton J. Little, Jr., President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman, Portland Holdings

Honorable Judge Jewel Scott, Superior Court Judge, Clayton County, Ga.

Sharon Lawson, Good Day Atlanta Anchor, Fox 5 Atlanta

Kaliah Henton-Jones, CEO & Founder, Henton-Jones Media

Other Caribbean Awardees

Lysa Y. Gordon, COO, City of Atlanta (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Lawrence Prescott, CEO & Founder, Caribbean Life TV (Guyana)

Warren Mitchell, President, Virgin Islands Association of Georgia (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Veronica Maldonado-Torres, President & CEO of Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Colombia)

The event will welcome hundreds of guests worldwide to convene in celebration of 10 highly notable honorees for their illustrious contributions to their respective industries and the Caribbean American community. This year’s Mistress of Ceremonies will be Contributing News and Politics Editor of Essence Magazine and notable Caribbean Journalist Melissa Noel.

Showcasing The Best of The Caribbean Diaspora

Chairman Michael Thomas states that this year’s gala, Celebrating the Diaspora, is meant to showcase the vitality, cultural diversity and elegance of the Caribbean diaspora. All proceeds of the event will go directly to supporting CACAF’s mission of providing disaster relief to Caribbean countries, youth mentorship and community engagement programs for Caribbean Americans.

The Captains of Industry Gala is no ordinary fundraising event. Guests can expect to enjoy indulgent Caribbean food and drinks during an introductory cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner and awards presentation, Caribbean cultural dancers and a live musical performance by X Factor USA Season One winner, singer Melanie Amaro. A silent auction will also feature several high-value prizes available for guests to bid. CACAF would like to extend sincere thanks to sponsors of this year’s event, including USVI Department of Tourism, Fulton County Arts & Culture Department, the Atlanta Mayors Office of Cultural Affairs, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Infiniti Global, Pepsico, the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks.

Tickets are available online. Corporate sponsorships are accepted until June 10, based on availability.

Photo – Official Facebook Pages for Judge Jewel Scott, Sharon Lawson, Kaliah Henton-Jones, Official Instagram Page for Michael Lee Chin