Five Things You Can Do With Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee – besides Drink it!

Even though Jamaicans are considered tea-drinkers, at-home consumption of authentic Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee is here to stay. Whether brewing your own coffee in ol’ time Moka pot, with a modern pour-over, fancy french press, or regular coffee brewer, it’s a terrific way to awaken the senses, minimize those trips to the coffee shop, and even experiment with new recipes!

We have some creative ideas for what to do with the leftover coffee and grinds to stretch your hard-earned coffee dollars even further.

Coffee Ice Cubes

If you’re looking to spice up your coffee drinking experience, why not try making coffee ice cubes! If you still want that coffee flavor and a small dose of caffeine, simply pour your favourite beverage onto any ice cube tray, freeze overnight, and then plop them into a cup of milk or iced coffee beverage.

Regular ice cubes in iced coffee tend to make the drink mushy and diluted. Instead of a flavorless cup of coffee, adding coffee ice cubes to your cup will merely make it stronger!

Coffee Hair Rinse

If you love the smell of coffee brewing in the morning, why not awaken your hair follicles with a coffee hair rinse! Depending on the length of your hair, you’ll need roughly 2-4 cups of leftover coffee. Make sure you’ve given it time to cool! After shampooing, you can apply the coffee. Use a spray bottle and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Use coffee grounds as fertilizer

While leftover coffee itself is acidic, spent coffee grounds are actually much more neutral in pH. If you want to use leftover coffee grounds on any plant just give them a quick rinse in the sink. Add spent coffee grounds directly to the soil. While they won’t contribute nitrogen if used in this manner, they still add organic material to the soil, which will improve water drainage and even attract earthworms!

Make your own Coffee Scrub

Just like coffee is great for your hair, it’s great for your skin as well. The coarseness of ground coffee can be used as a body scrub to help remove dead skin, just like a pumice stone.

Your skin is an organ as well, so revive it with this recipe you can make at home.

1/2 cup Coffee Roasters Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee grounds

1/4 coconut oil

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup coarse salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Any essential oil you enjoy

Make tie-dye

Tie-Dyeing using a coffee can be done in the same way as traditional tie-dyeing, which involves folding, twisting, and tying a shirt or other textile. Follow a conventional tie-dye instruction, but replace the dye with coffee and soak it for a long time. To have more than one hue of tan or brown in your project, you may brew multiple roasts or strengths.