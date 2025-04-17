In the very first episode of Jamaicans Studying Abroad, we sit down with Davia Willis, a proud Jamaican from Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who’s currently studying Criminal Justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. This inspiring conversation explores Davia’s journey from high school in Jamaica to becoming a student leader in the U.S.

Embracing Life Abroad

Davia’s journey to New York wasn’t without its hurdles. After being denied direct entry into John Jay College, she leveraged the CUNY system, applied to multiple community colleges with a single application, and eventually enrolled at Queensborough Community College, where she earned her associate’s degree. Just one Monday after graduating, she started classes at John Jay—no breaks, just pure drive.

Why Criminal Justice?

Though she once dreamed of becoming a teacher, Davia soon realised she lacked the patience for the classroom. Influenced by her father and a love for legal TV shows, she shifted gears toward criminal justice, drawn to its flexibility and broad career pathways—including law, law enforcement, and forensic investigation.

Culture Shock & Diversity

One of Davia’s biggest adjustments was the stark contrast in education culture. From setting her own deadlines to deciding what to wear to school, the freedom of the American system was both liberating and disorienting. But her biggest learning curve? Diversity. Navigating a melting pot of personalities, traditions, and communication styles taught her the value of being open-minded while staying grounded in her Jamaican identity.

Leadership & Identity

Davia didn’t just adapt—she led. As President of the Student Government at Queensborough and a representative in the CUNY-wide Student Senate, she learned how to advocate for diverse student bodies, including international and undocumented students. But leadership also came with personal challenges. At one point, Davia felt she was losing her cultural identity to fit in. Her solution? A Jamaican lapel pin and a renewed focus on embracing her roots while leading inclusively.

Key Takeaways from Davia’s Journey

Be open-minded but stay rooted in your identity

but stay rooted in your identity Use rejection as redirection —there’s always another path

—there’s always another path Your gifts will make room for you —Davia’s public speaking skills have opened many doors

—Davia’s public speaking skills have opened many doors Seek community but don’t be afraid to build it from scratch

but don’t be afraid to build it from scratch Representation matters—especially for Jamaicans abroad

Final Words of Advice

To other young Jamaicans considering studying overseas, Davia says:

“Be open-minded. Don’t just sit in the corner waiting—step up and let people know what you can do. Put yourself in the way of opportunity.”

More Jamaicans to the World Episodes

Love stories like Davia’s? Watch more inspiring episodes of Jamaicans to the World, where we highlight Jamaicans making their mark across the globe. From students and professionals to entrepreneurs and lovers, their journeys will motivate and uplift you.

Know a Jamaican student abroad who should be featured? Get in touch with us at [email protected]. Let’s continue celebrating our people, wherever in the world they may be.