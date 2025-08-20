Irwine Clare Honoured with Visionary Award at Jalen Brunson’s Charity Golf Classic

Irwine Clare, the Jamaican-born advocate and community leader, was honoured with the Visionary Award at NBA star Jalen Brunson’s 3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic, held on August 18, 2025, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. The award, presented by Brunson’s Second Round Foundation, recognised Clare’s decades of work supporting Caribbean youth, student-athletes, and immigrant communities in the United States

For over three decades, Clare has dedicated his efforts to supporting Caribbean student-athletes and immigrant communities in the United States. His work has not only impacted lives directly but also created lasting systems of support through organizations like Team Jamaica Bickle and Caribbean Immigrant Services.

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson co-founder of the Second Round Foundation

Second Round Foundation’s Mission

The Second Round Foundation, co-founded by New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson and his family, uses sports and education to create opportunities for underserved youth. Since its launch, the foundation has supported young people through scholarships, mentorship, and community programmes, with the annual golf classic serving as a major fundraiser that brings together athletes, philanthropists, and civic leaders.

Brunson, whose mother Sandra was born to Jamaican parents from St. Ann and Mandeville, has long embraced his Caribbean heritage. That connection is reflected in the foundation’s support for Team Jamaica Bickle, further linking his family’s work to Clare’s mission of empowering Caribbean student-athletes.

Irwin Clare, 2025 Second Round Foundation Visionary Award Recipient

Celebrating a Legacy of Service

For more than 30 years, Clare has been a driving force behind initiatives that provide opportunities for young people from the Caribbean. His influence is most visible through the founding of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) in 1994, a nonprofit organisation established to assist Caribbean athletes competing overseas, particularly at the annual Penn Relays in Pennsylvania.

Through TJB, Clare and his team have raised millions of dollars to ensure athletes receive meals, medical care, lodging, and mentorship during competition. The organisation has grown into a vital lifeline for generations of student-athletes, symbolising a larger mission to nurture Caribbean talent on the world stage.

Sandra Brunson, co-founder and CFO of the Second Round Foundation, noted that Clare’s “dedication to nurturing talent, fostering discipline, and inspiring excellence” has had a profound impact not just on athletes but on the wider sporting community.

Sandra Brunson, co-founder and CFO

of the Second Round Foundation Nija Ali Williams, CEO of the Second Round Foundation

Championing the Immigrant Community

Clare’s vision has extended beyond athletics. In 1995, he co-founded Caribbean Immigrant Services, Inc., a Queens-based organisation that has guided thousands of Caribbean nationals through the U.S. immigration process. Known as a “one-stop empowerment centre,” it provides green card assistance, citizenship support, and civic engagement programmes such as voter registration.

His efforts have helped Caribbean immigrants establish a stronger footing in American society while maintaining cultural and civic ties to their heritage.

Calling him “a true visionary” whose commitment has brought “tremendous success,” Nija Ali Williams, CEO of the Second Round Foundation, said Clare’s legacy reflects the very essence of the organisation’s mission to provide equity and access for young people.

A Voice for the Caribbean Diaspora

Born in Bamboo, St. Ann, Jamaica, Clare has spent his career ensuring that Caribbean people — whether athletes, immigrants, or youth in need of mentorship — have the support to succeed. Beyond his organisational work, Clare has consistently amplified Caribbean voices through media and advocacy.

He has hosted Caribbean Lifestyle TV, co-hosted The Fact of the Matter radio programme, and served as a director of the Caribbean World News Network. His work in communication has broadened the reach of diaspora issues and strengthened cultural connections between Jamaica and its overseas communities.

The Visionary Award reflects a body of work built quietly and steadily, often outside of the public spotlight, but with lasting impact.

The August 18 charity event, which brought together sports figures, philanthropists, and community leaders, provided a rare moment of recognition for a man whose focus has always been on service rather than accolades. For Clare, the honour underscored his lifelong mission: to uplift, empower, and bridge the gap between the Caribbean homeland and its diaspora.