Jamaica College Alumni Association Hosts Golf Tournament in Florida – May 14th, 2022

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) will hold the First Annual Blue Links Classic Golf Tournament on May 14, 2022, at the Jacaranda Golf Course in Plantation, Florida. The charity event will be organized in a Four-Person Best Shot (Scramble) format. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the young men currently enrolled at Jamaica College. The JCOBAFL invites golfers of all experience levels to have fun while they test their skills, knowing that their participation helps the students at JC, unifies the community, and strengthens its ties to the school.

“We are excited to have our First Annual Blue Links Classic event here in South Florida and looking forward to the community showcasing their golf skills at this fundraising effort,” said Xavier Murphy, president of the JCOBAFL, “We are looking forward to creating a brighter future for the students in Jamaica that we will support from the funds raised.”

What: Blue Links Classic Golf Tournament

When: May 14, 2022 Time: 8:00 am start time

Where: Jacaranda Golf Club, 9200 West Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324 Registration:

Single Golfer USD $150.00 – Includes 1 player

Foursome USD $500.00 – Includes 4 players

For more information, visit the website at https://bluelinksgolf.com/

Prizes will be awarded as follows:

First Place (Lowest Scoring Team)

Trophies/ Gift Certificates

Second Place (Second-Lowest Scoring Team)

Trophies

Best Non-JC Team (Lowest Scoring Team Representing A School Other Than JC)

Trophies – Check payable to school charity of your choice $TBD

In-tournament Prizes (Mulligans Not Allowed In This Category)

Hole in One (Hole #8) Men’s yardage 182/ women’s yardage 167 – $10,000 CASH 50/50 Split

Hole in One (Hole #3) 159 yards. One-year supply (12 dozen) golf balls from Bridgestone Golf

Hole in One (Hole #11) 188 yards. Curator by Travis Mathew Premium Performance Package plus a $500 shopping spree (Total Value $1,200)

Hole in One (Hole #17) 145 yards. The New TaylorMade SiM2 Driver – Reconstructed So You Can Swing Away

Closest to the Pin (Hole #17 145 yards. Brand New Starter Golf Set

There will also be two raffles:

Raffle drawing for “Weekend for 2 at Sandals Jamaica.” Tickets on sale now.

Cost: $10 for tournament attendees/ $20 for non-tournament players

Cost: $10 for tournament attendees/ $20 for non-tournament players 50/50 Raffle – $5

Proceeds from this event will go to the JCOBAFL Scholarship Fund with additional funds going towards operational expenditures at Jamaica College.

Lunch – After their round, players will be treated to a catered lunch by the Jacaranda Golf Course catering team at The Palm Room.

ABOUT THE JAMAICA COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida established in 2004 as a 501(c) (3). The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida is committed to uphold the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institution in the country of Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash